After a 15-season run as the principal conductor of Santa Rosa Symphony’s Pops series, Michael Berkowitz is retiring from the podium next month, ending with a concert of Broadway hits on April 23.

He’s leaving some big shoes to fill for the concert series, according to Alan Silow, the symphony’s president and CEO.

“His popularity cannot be underestimated with our audiences with his final season largely being sold out,” Silow said. “He leaves a legacy of firmly establishing an SRS Pops series known for brilliant presentation of popular music with charm, humor and storytelling (with the omnipresent wearing of red socks) that has engaged everyone.”

Which is why, earlier this month, the symphony announced it would like the public’s help in choosing its next Pops conductor. Symphony staff already have started their search and have landed on four candidates — each who will have a public tryout of sorts as guest conductors for the 2023-24 season.

“We are looking for a charismatic and socially engaging conductor with a deep love and knowledge of pops music,” Silow said.

Silow, plus artistic and musical staff from the symphony and staff from Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, which hosts the Pops series, make up the committee that has sought out the “highly qualified” candidates and conducted interviews via Zoom to narrow down to the final four.

First up will be candidate Sean O’Loughlin, currently the principal pops conductor of the Symphoria orchestra in Syracuse, New York, as well as the Symphony Pops in Victoria, Canada. He’ll be conducting the “Unforgettable: The Great American Songbook” concert Oct. 15, featuring singers Julia Goodwin and Nick Ziobro, both finalists on “America’s Got Talent.”

Candidate Todd Ellison, a veteran Broadway director, will lead the Holiday Pops concert Dec. 10, which will include a singing Santa Claus, dance troupe and audience sing-along of holiday classics. Ellison’s credits include the famous “Radio City Christmas Spectacular” at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall and “An American in Paris” and “Annie” on Broadway.

On Feb. 4, 2024, candidate Troy Quinn will conduct “A Night at the Oscars,” with orchestral arrangements that were composed for movies and were nominated for or won an Academy Award. Quinn is in his sixth season as music director of the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra in Kentucky and is the music director of the Venice Symphony in Florida, where he conducts classical and pops concert series, according to his website.

The final candidate to appear will be Ernest Richardson, conducting “Disco Inferno: A ’70s Celebration,” on April 21, 2024, featuring disco classics and hits by Abba, The Eagles and Simon and Garfunkel. Richardson is the principal pops conductor and resident conductor of the Omaha Symphony, where he led the development of the Symphony Pops, according to his website.

How will the public weigh in on who will replace Berkowitz? By going to a concert and giving feedback through surveys afterward, which the selection committee will weigh in making their choice, along with feedback from performing musicians and interviews with each candidate.

Season ticket packages for the 18th Symphony Pops series are now on sale. Individual concert tickets will be available to buy on Aug. 22.

The new principal Pops conductor will be announced in May 2024, once the series is completed.

Purchase season tickets ($111 to $272) or single tickets ($37 to $90) at lutherburbankcenter.org. You also can buy tickets by calling 707-546-3600 or in person at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts Box Office, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa.

You can reach intern Lonnie Hayes at lonnie.hayes@pressdemocrat.com.