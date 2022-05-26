Pulitzer-nominated play ‘Dance Nation’ staged in Santa Rosa

Health protocols: All audience members must show proof of vaccination: a vaccination card, copy of the card or photo of the card on their mobile device. Masks will not be required for anyone who is vaccinated or anyone with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability that prevents them from wearing a mask, or anyone who is hearing-impaired.

Advisory: “Dance Nation” contains strong language and adult situations including simulated masturbation and brief nudity.

When: June 4-19. Show times are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, with an additional performance at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9.

“Dance Nation” is a play about dance, but it’s not really a musical.

It’s a story about preteens aiming to enter a national dance competition. But older actors are deliberately cast in the roles, so the events feel like bittersweet memories instead of trivial melodrama.

Written by Clare Barron, the play was a finalist in the drama category for the 2019 Pulitzer Prize. Now it will get a local production, opening Saturday, June 4, at the Left Edge Theatre, a resident drama company at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. Paige Picard, one of the theater troupe’s associates, will make her directing debut there.

“I have been looking forward to doing this show for so long,” she said.

The show had been cast and originally was scheduled for the 2020-21 season at the local theater company, but it was postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Picard has been living in San Diego during the COVID-19 pandemic and working virtually with Left Edge, but she returned to Santa Rosa to direct this production.

“Before our first reading here in April, all of the work on this show was virtual,” she said. “Now, in a way, it feels like no time has passed.”

The show challenges Picard because it’s not easily categorized, and she hopes audiences will find it stimulating, too.

“It’s not a musical, but it’s not a straight play either,” she said. “The playwright creates feminine characters in a very nuanced, sophisticated way.

“It’s play about a preteen dance group, but the characters are all played by actors that are older,” Picard said. “The youngest is 18 and the oldest is 60.”

The playwright devised that strategy to avoid Hollywood stereotypes of young people, usually played by youthful-looking twentysomethings who aren’t very convincing, Picard explained.

“There are four dance numbers in the show, but the script is written so that it doesn’t call for professional dancing,” she added. “We do have dancing, and we have a choreographer, Serena Elize Flores, who is also a cast member.”

The cast includes Flores, Rosie Frater, Kimberly Kalember, Abbey Lee, Sam Minnifield, Eshani More, Regielyn Padua, Mike Pavone and Caitlin Strom-Martin.

Viewers are forewarned that some of the show’s content will be uncomfortable. An advisory for the show states “Dance Nation” contains strong language and adult situations including simulated masturbation and brief nudity.

“We do have a content advisory for this show,” Picard said. “It gets crass in a way, but it’s not over the top.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.