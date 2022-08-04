Subscribe

Punch Brothers to headline American Acoustic festival in Rohnert Park

MICHAEL SHAPIRO
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 4, 2022, 2:58PM
The tribute album has become a way for musicians to pay homage to their heroes, yet Punch Brothers, an all-star modern bluegrass group, have taken a novel approach.

“Hell on Church Street,” released in January, follows track for track legendary guitarist Tony Rice’s album, “Church Street Blues.”

What’s so unusual about that?

Rice’s 1983 album is a collection of covers, so Punch Brothers are reinterpreting his take on others’ classic songs.

“Tony was a master re-imaginer of other people’s material,” said Punch Brothers mandolin player Chris Thile in a phone interview.

Punch Brothers headlines the American Acoustic festival, also featuring Sarah Jarosz and Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange), at the Green Music Center at Sonoma State University on Saturday.

Jarosz, an accomplished singer, songwriter and mandolin player, will open the show.

Jarosz grew up in a small Texas town called Wimberley, about 35 miles southwest of Austin and its thriving music scene.

Inspired from an early age by Thile’s mandolin artistry, she said Thile’s earlier band, Nickel Creek, “changed my life musically.”

Now 31, Jarosz began playing at festivals when she was 12 or 13 and released her first album at age 18. She’s won four Grammy Awards.

Her angelic voice complements her heartfelt playing, and she’s an extraordinary songwriter.

Jarosz said she’s thrilled to tour with Punch Brothers and expects to play with them during the Green Music Center show.

“I think there will be a huge emphasis on collaboration,” she said.

From 2016 to mid-2020, Thile hosted the musical variety radio show “Live From Here,” spawned by Garrison Keillor’s “A Prairie Home Companion.” Jarosz was a frequent guest on the show, where she and Thile often played together.

‘Hell on Church Street’

Punch Brothers are known for layering elements of jazz and classical music onto their bluegrass foundation.

Their 11-song “Hell on Church Street” leaps from a cover of Bob Dylan’s “One More Night” to a unique take on bluegrass pioneer Bill Monroe’s “The Gold Rush.” It includes their folksy version of Jimmie Rodgers’ “Any Old Time,” which yields to Norman Blake’s plaintive “Orphan Annie.”

The album concludes with a haunting rendition of Gordon Lightfoot’s “Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” about a freight ship that sank in Lake Superior in 1975, claiming the lives of all 29 crew members.

There’s “always a risk” of offending fans when covering a masterwork, such as Rice’s album, but Thile said it would be a “fool’s errand to worry about pleasing literally anyone else.”

It was “liberating” to not have “to generate the material from scratch,” Thile said, because the band’s creativity could be fully channeled into interpreting the material.

“Hell on Church Street” is a tour de force that would have made Rice proud of its originality, but Thile said it’s not an “in-memoriam” tribute.

The album was recorded in November 2020, and the members of Punch Brothers wanted to refine it before presenting it to their hero. But Rice died suddenly on Christmas Day in 2020. He never knew about the project.

“We wanted to surprise him,” Thile said. “We were in the editing and mixing process when we heard he passed, which of course was devastating.”

Rice was “such a good man and such an incredible musician,” Thile said. “The world is a poorer place without him, but so much richer for him having been around.”

Back in the mid-2000s, Punch Brothers formed with the idea of recording a single album, but band members quickly recognized the alchemy of their collaboration.

In addition to Thile on mandolin and vocals, Punch Brothers includes Noam Pikelny on banjo, Chris (Critter) Eldridge on guitar, Gabe Witcher on fiddle and bassist Paul Kowert.

Thile said he missed his bandmates during most of 2020, which started with his relentless work on “Live From Here” and culminated with the band getting together to record “Hell on Church Street.”

Reuniting with the band “reminded me that us five together is critical to my happiness,” Thile said on the band’s website.

Starting in March 2020, when sheltering in place began, “Live From Here,” from American Public Media and broadcast on NPR stations, had to be recorded in studios rather than live on stage.

“It was incredibly hard to do remotely,” Thile said in the interview with The Press Democrat. “The show was very compromised by not being live.”

In June 2020, after three months of remote broadcasts, American Public Media abruptly canceled “Live From Here” without giving Thile the opportunity to say farewell to his listeners.

“It was just a real tornado of emotion,” Thile said. Because the show was so hard to do remotely, his disappointment was tempered by relief.

“Live From Here” had been so consuming during the pandemic that Thile felt he’d been “just a ghost of a husband and father” to his 7-year-old son.

“I still miss it,” he said of the show, adding that he has a new project in development that could offer a similar creative outlet.

A lesson from the show, he said, is “to make sure the love of the material is the reason to generate or share it and to never get confused about why we’re making and sharing things.”

Beyond being a way to channel creativity, he said, music can provide a common language, enabling people with differing viewpoints to communicate.

“Music is one of our remaining trading posts, you know, town halls, neighborhood pubs,” he said.

“We can air grievances and bare our souls and share broken hearts, and we can rant and despair and rejoice.”

Even during the pandemic, the energetic and effusive Thile, a MacArthur Genius Grant recipient, never stopped working.

Last year he released his first solo album, “Laysongs,” and will tour Europe this fall.

Recorded in a decommissioned church in upstate New York, “Laysongs,” which considers themes of religion, is simply Thile’s mandolin and voice.

A New York Times story last year, “The Endless Curiosity of Chris Thile,” said Thile is the “leading mandolin virtuoso of his generation” and calls the “quietly powerful” solo album “his most directly personal work yet.”

Thile, who looks a bit like Conan O’Brien, was raised in an evangelical Christian family in Southern California and, while still a teen, formed Nickel Creek.

The band caught the bluegrass wave that followed the 2000 release of “O Brother, Where Art Thou” and scored a platinum album.

Since then, Thile has played and toured with cellist Yo-Yo Ma, including on 2011’s “The Goat Rodeo Sessions,” which won a Grammy Award for Best Folk Album.

Punch Brothers won a Grammy Award for Best Folk Album for 2018’s “All Ashore,” but Thile doesn’t make music for awards or public approval.

“I don’t look to art to be affirmed,” he said. “I look to art to be challenged. I look to art to learn and to grow.”

Somehow the Punch Brothers’ tribute to Rice — perhaps because the songs are familiar or because the musicianship is impeccable — comforts listeners while challenging them with the band’s inventive sonic arsenal.

A tribute to an album that’s nearly 40 years old, “Hell on Church Street” is a collection that’s bound to inspire listeners four decades from now.

Michael Shapiro writes about music and other topics for The Press Democrat and other publications. Contact him through michaelshapiro.net.

AMERICAN ACOUSTIC

Who: Punch Brothers with Watchhouse and Sarah Jarosz

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6

Where: Green Music Center, Sonoma State University, 1801 East Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park

Tickets: $30 to $95

Information: 707-664-4246, tickets@sonoma.edu, gmc.sonoma.edu

Videos:

Punch Brothers, “Church Street Blues”: bit.ly/3oPJDIc

Punch Brothers, “Three Dots and a Dash”: bit.ly/3A4k6Sd

Punch Brothers, “Any Old Time” on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”: bit.ly/3oRQZuJ

Chris Thile solo, “Laysong”: bit.ly/3cXDYNv

