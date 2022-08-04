Punch Brothers to headline American Acoustic festival in Rohnert Park

The tribute album has become a way for musicians to pay homage to their heroes, yet Punch Brothers, an all-star modern bluegrass group, have taken a novel approach.

“Hell on Church Street,” released in January, follows track for track legendary guitarist Tony Rice’s album, “Church Street Blues.”

What’s so unusual about that?

Rice’s 1983 album is a collection of covers, so Punch Brothers are reinterpreting his take on others’ classic songs.

“Tony was a master re-imaginer of other people’s material,” said Punch Brothers mandolin player Chris Thile in a phone interview.

Punch Brothers headlines the American Acoustic festival, also featuring Sarah Jarosz and Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange), at the Green Music Center at Sonoma State University on Saturday.

Jarosz, an accomplished singer, songwriter and mandolin player, will open the show.

Jarosz grew up in a small Texas town called Wimberley, about 35 miles southwest of Austin and its thriving music scene.

Inspired from an early age by Thile’s mandolin artistry, she said Thile’s earlier band, Nickel Creek, “changed my life musically.”

Now 31, Jarosz began playing at festivals when she was 12 or 13 and released her first album at age 18. She’s won four Grammy Awards.

Her angelic voice complements her heartfelt playing, and she’s an extraordinary songwriter.

Jarosz said she’s thrilled to tour with Punch Brothers and expects to play with them during the Green Music Center show.

“I think there will be a huge emphasis on collaboration,” she said.

From 2016 to mid-2020, Thile hosted the musical variety radio show “Live From Here,” spawned by Garrison Keillor’s “A Prairie Home Companion.” Jarosz was a frequent guest on the show, where she and Thile often played together.

‘Hell on Church Street’

Punch Brothers are known for layering elements of jazz and classical music onto their bluegrass foundation.

Their 11-song “Hell on Church Street” leaps from a cover of Bob Dylan’s “One More Night” to a unique take on bluegrass pioneer Bill Monroe’s “The Gold Rush.” It includes their folksy version of Jimmie Rodgers’ “Any Old Time,” which yields to Norman Blake’s plaintive “Orphan Annie.”

The album concludes with a haunting rendition of Gordon Lightfoot’s “Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” about a freight ship that sank in Lake Superior in 1975, claiming the lives of all 29 crew members.

There’s “always a risk” of offending fans when covering a masterwork, such as Rice’s album, but Thile said it would be a “fool’s errand to worry about pleasing literally anyone else.”

It was “liberating” to not have “to generate the material from scratch,” Thile said, because the band’s creativity could be fully channeled into interpreting the material.

“Hell on Church Street” is a tour de force that would have made Rice proud of its originality, but Thile said it’s not an “in-memoriam” tribute.

The album was recorded in November 2020, and the members of Punch Brothers wanted to refine it before presenting it to their hero. But Rice died suddenly on Christmas Day in 2020. He never knew about the project.

“We wanted to surprise him,” Thile said. “We were in the editing and mixing process when we heard he passed, which of course was devastating.”

Rice was “such a good man and such an incredible musician,” Thile said. “The world is a poorer place without him, but so much richer for him having been around.”

Back in the mid-2000s, Punch Brothers formed with the idea of recording a single album, but band members quickly recognized the alchemy of their collaboration.

In addition to Thile on mandolin and vocals, Punch Brothers includes Noam Pikelny on banjo, Chris (Critter) Eldridge on guitar, Gabe Witcher on fiddle and bassist Paul Kowert.

Thile said he missed his bandmates during most of 2020, which started with his relentless work on “Live From Here” and culminated with the band getting together to record “Hell on Church Street.”

Reuniting with the band “reminded me that us five together is critical to my happiness,” Thile said on the band’s website.

Starting in March 2020, when sheltering in place began, “Live From Here,” from American Public Media and broadcast on NPR stations, had to be recorded in studios rather than live on stage.