What would you say to a music festival where admission is free, the bands are local or at least regional and the music is culturally diverse?

Last year’s crowd of some 6,000 fans at the Railroad Square Music Festival in Santa Rosa emphatically said “Yes!”

This year’s event, running from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, features headlining performances by North Bay banda music ensemble Banda la Congora, Sonoma County hip-hop artist Tru Lyric and Bay Area electro-pop duo PRXZM.

Other local acts scheduled to play include rock group Lee Vandeveer Band; indie band Hush; folk ensemble Late for the Train; Americana artist Meli Levi; and hip-hop artists including D. Square, KingLung and Vocab Slick & True Justice.

“This is our biggest year yet, with more acts and five stages,” said festival co-founder and director Josh Windmiller.

In addition to three main stages, this year’s festival will have the Jane stage, featuring sets by local DJs, including DJ Dyops and DJ Konnex.

There also will be a singer-songwriter stage at the festival, the Hotel La Rose stage, with performances by local artists including Sebastian St. James, Parson Jones and The Musers.

In all, the festival will feature 30 acts this time.

“This is the most acts we’ve had, and this is the first year we’ve had a Spanish-speaking band headlining,” said Bryce Dow-Williamson, communications manager for the festival. “We have a lot more DJs and dance music.”

There will be local beer and wine, food, arts and crafts vendors and family activities.

“In the family area, we’ll have the Sonoma Alternative Symphony for Youth,” said Susy Dugan, production manager and co-founder of the festival with Windmiller.

The Railroad Square Music Festival is a project of The Lost Church, a nonprofit organization dedicated to intimate performance spaces.

The main sponsors of the 2022 event are Henhouse Brewing Co., Stanroy Music Center, SOMO Village, Rodney Strong Vineyards, the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber, Jane Dispensary and the City of Santa Rosa.

Since the festival began in 2014, the intent has been to do more than put on just another summer music festival, Dow-Williamson said. The goal is to provide a showcase for local talent and a variety of musical styles for the community.

“It’s special, because there’s a level of equity when it’s free,” he said. “Music festivals tend to have very high ticket prices. That makes it very difficult for young people and families. We’re celebrating the talent that’s here and making these acts accessible.”

Providing music by the people for the masses is the key, the organizers agreed.

“We’re breaking the mold for events like this, which is usually big-name headliners and a high ticket price,” Dugan said. —

“Accessibility has been the whole mission of the festival,” Windmiller said.

