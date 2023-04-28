A diverse lineup of local bands and performers are set to appear at June’s free Railroad Square Music Festival in Santa Rosa, organizers announced this week.

The seventh annual festival, which has long championed local art and music, returns June 11 to downtown Santa Rosa. It will feature headlining performances by North Bay banda music ensemble Banda la Congora, Sonoma County hip-hop artist Tru Lyric and Bay Area electro-pop duo PRXZM.

“This is our largest lineup yet, with five full stages,” said festival co-founder Josh Windmiller. “We are constantly expanding our selection of genres.”

Last summer marked the first time the festival included banda music, a genre native to the Mexican state of Sinaloa and heavy on percussion and horns. Windmiller said the reception was so positive, the festival decided to have Banda la Congora close out this year’s festival.

Other local acts scheduled to play include rock group Lee Vandeveer Band, indie band Hush, folk performers including Late for the Train and The Musers, and hip-hop artists including D. Square, KingLung and Vocab Slick & True Justice.

In addition to three main stages, this year’s festival will have a stage featuring sets by local DJs, including DJ Dyops, DJ Konnex, and DJ Nadie. There will also be a singer-songwriter stage at the festival with performances by local artists including Sebastian St. James, Parson Jones and Meli Levi.

Along with the music, the festival will feature local beer and wine, food, arts and crafts vendors and family activities.

The event will run noon to 7:30 p.m. in and around Depot Park at Wilson and Fourth streets in the Railroad Square neighborhood.

For more information, go to railroadsquaremusicfestival.com.