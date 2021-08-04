Raven Players present all of Shakespeare free in one show

Where: West Plaza Park (behind the former home of the Bear Republic Brewing Company), Healdsburg

Have you always intended to brush up on your Shakespeare but never had the time? The Raven Players in Healdsburg have a proposition for you, and the price is definitely right.

Their production of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged),” an irreverent romp through all of Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies, opens Aug. 12 outdoors at West Plaza Park.

Where else can you get 37 plays in 97 minutes — for free?

Three actors directed by Steven Martin play all of the characters, aided by a few props and little else. The star trio is made up of Nicholas Augusta, Katie Watts-Whitaker and Matt Farrell.

“I have actually acted in the show a few times in the past, but I feel like it’s a young person’s show. I love it, but it’s exhausting, so I thought I’d just direct the show this time,” Martin said.

With snippets of the various plays stitched together in zany ways — the history plays are presented as a football game — the show maintains a breakneck pace, with the actors constantly changing characters and inviting audience participation.

“The show isn’t actually a parody. It’s more of a living tribute. We stir in local jokes and play with the material,” Martin said. “If it’s done right, it feels like improvisation.”

The play’s authors, Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield, former founding members of the comic Reduced Shakespeare Company, first performed at the Renaissance Pleasure Faire in Novato, California in the early 1980s, then at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1987. The show later moved to the Criterion Theatre in London, where it ran for nine years.

The Raven Players have a history of presenting Shakespeare outdoors at various venues. They staged “Taming of the Shrew” in 2017, “Midsummer Night’s Dream” in 2018 and “As You Like It” in 2019, followed by last summer’s hiatus, prompted by the coronavirus.

Martin said he favored a lighter version of Shakespeare this summer, as everyone struggles to emerge from the pandemic.

“This seems like a great way to bring everybody back together, even if we’re not back inside our theater yet,” he said.

The Raven Players plan to return in October to the Raven Performing Arts Theater at 115 North St. in Healdsburg with the one-person show “Fully Committed.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.