Relive the ’80s with prom at Flamingo Resort

Remember the final scene of “Footloose”? The glitter, balloons, pastel dresses and a whole lot of dancing? It was truly an ’80s prom fantasy.

That’s what you can expect at the Totally Tubular ’80s Prom in Flamingo Resort’s ballroom May 27, organized by THTR Productions, a theater and production company in Sonoma County.

The prom will feature performances throughout the night of iconic dances and scenes from ’80s movies and music videos, acted out or danced by performers from New York City and San Francisco on the dance floor.

“It’s a nostalgia that hits everybody,” said Danny Gorman, artistic director of THTR. “We want to give our guests the opportunity to have a great time getting ready, like, ‘Oh man, I have these crazy set of leg warmers and shoulder pads from back in the day.’ It’s a blast to re-create.”

The idea for the prom was inspired by the Awesome ’80s Prom, a long-running theatrical, immersive event in New York City that the brains behind THTR — Gorman, plus Ken Urso and Dan Gutierrez, all from the Big Apple — saw as a fun tradition they experienced in the city throughout their lives.

The team began planning for the event in December 2022.

“We thought, ‘Why don’t we create our own version of this?’ So, we created a Sonoma County version,” said Urso, executive producer of THTR.

Everything will be ’80s-themed, even the food. The night will include a dinner buffet of dishes that were popular at the time and a night full of dancing to the era’s classics like “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey and “Like a Prayer” by Madonna.

“Eighties music transcends generations. It’s theatrical. It’s epic music. It’s dance music,“ Urso said.

Friends Urso, Gorman and Gutierrez migrated from New York City to Sonoma County over the last three years, bringing with them their love of theater and entertainment. They founded THTR in 2022, with the aim of building community through local live theater, theater education, entertainment and nightlife.

“The ’80s is a unifier,” Gorman said. “We wanted to create an event that’s for everybody.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.