Rialto Cinemas in Sebastopol set to reopen

With the easing of yearlong shelter-in-place restrictions prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, most Sonoma County movie theaters reopened late last month, but the Rialto Cinemas in Sebastopol, a local fan favorite, held back.

Now the Rialto has announced it will reopen April 30, with tickets going on sale online April 27 at rialtocinemas.com.

“We did not rush to open as soon as we could because we felt it would be best from a public-health perspective for us to wait until Sonoma County entered the orange tier,” proprietor Ky Boyd said.

“We also wanted to give our returning staff the opportunity to be fully vaccinated prior to our reopening,” Boyd said. “Currently, we have a limited amount of previous staff returning — many have moved on to other jobs or left the area — so we are currently hiring.”

Masks will be required, and the theater will follow the movie industry’s CinemaSafe protocols, including social distancing. Concessions will be open, with food, beer and wine available.

The theater closed March 17, 2020, to comply with Sonoma County Health Department orders, which also applied to other county movie theaters and public venues.

To compensate for lost revenues, the Rialto launched a GoFundMe campaign, aiming for $140,000.

“Though we have reached the published goal of our GoFundMe, it is still open and we continue to accept contributions,” Boyd said.

“Opening films are still being determined, but I can confirm that the new documentary ‘Gunda,’ from director Victor Kossakowsky will be on our opening slate of films,” he added. “Gunda,” a black-and-white documentary the New York Times called “astonishing,” follows the daily life of a pig and its farm animal companions: two cows and a one-legged chicken.

You can check out the trailer here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=05Gc2lANyTQ

More films will be announced April 27.

“Our plan is to open on April 30 with the winners of the major Oscar categories including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Director, etc.,” Boyd said. “So I won’t know what we are booking until the Oscars are announced on Sunday evening, April 25.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.