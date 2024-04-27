Ricky Martin to headline LA Pride in the Park festival

LOS ANGELES — Ricky Martin will headline this year's LA Pride in the Park festival.

June 8's concert, held in in Chinatown's L.A. State Historic Park, will be the first Pride festival performance from the Latin pop superstar, who will also be the first out gay Latino to headline the event.

"I am thrilled to be headlining L.A. Pride in the Park because it's an incredible opportunity to celebrate love, diversity, and equality," Martin said in a statement. "LA Pride is a testament to the power of community, the power of visibility, and the power of standing up for our rights. Being part of this vibrant community fills me with pride and purpose."

Martin is the first act to be announced for LA Pride in the Park, the music-centric event from promoter Christopher Street West that left West Hollywood in 2021 after tensions with local government in the longtime gay enclave. After inaugurating the new 25,000-capacity event in 2022 with Christina Aguilera, last year's fest booked Mariah Carey and Megan Thee Stallion to headline. West Hollywood's competing event last year had Grace Jones and Carly Rae Jepsen.

"With his electrifying stage presence and chart-topping hits, Ricky Martin has long been an inspiration to millions around the world," said Gerald Garth, board president of CSW/LA Pride. "His participation in LA Pride in the Park goes beyond mere entertainment; it symbolizes a powerful affirmation of queer Latin identity and a celebration of diversity within the LGBTQ+ community."

The Puerto Rico-born Martin's groundbreaking career began in the boy band Menudo and took off with "Livin' La Vida Loca" and the Latin explosion of the late '90s. He first came out as gay in 2010. He's won two Grammy and four Latin Grammy awards, and earned an Emmy nomination for his role in "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story." His most recent album, "A Quien Quiera Escuchar," came out in 2015, and he currently co-stars in the Apple TV series "Palm Royale."

Tickets for the event are now on sale.

