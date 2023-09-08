Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's second son has a name — and there's a clear theme

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have settled on a name for their second son, according to a report citing the baby's birth certificate.

The Fenty Beauty Founder, 35, and "Sundress" rapper, 34, reportedly named their newborn Riot Rose Mayers, the Blast reported Thursday. Now the family of four consists of mother Robyn, father Rakim and sons RZA and Riot. Anyone sensing a theme here?

If "Riot" rings a bell for any ASAP Rocky fans, it could be because the rapper released a song by the same name earlier this year. In July, ASAP Rocky dropped "Riot (Rowdy Pipe'n)," featuring lyrics that led fans to speculate he and Rihanna had tied the knot.

"My wife is erotic, I'm smokin' exotic," he raps. "My whip is exotic, my crib is a cottage."

ASAP Rocky's music previously sparked marriage speculation when he released the music video for " D.M.B." in May 2022, starring Rihanna. In the clip, ASAP dons a gold grill that reads, "Marry Me?"

Rihanna's bedazzled accessory reads, "I do."

The pair of artists welcomed their newborn early last month. Like his older brother, it seems that Baby Riot's name has some musical origins.

In May, the Daily Mail and People revealed that the couple's first son was named RZA (pronounced RIZZ-uh). The child shares a name with the founding member of the legendary Staten Island hip-hop group Wu Tang Clan.

Riot may have a deeper meaning for Rihanna and ASAP, but the name quickly became fodder for internet memes and jokes.

"God gave Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 9 months to choose a name for their baby boy and all they could come up with is Riot?" wrote user @HantibeDavid.

"RIOT is an homage to @paramore's best album," quipped @gabiu_x. "They have great taste."

As of Friday, neither of the musicians shared news of their second child on their Instagram pages. However, Rihanna announced Thursday that she's revamping her Fenty x Puma shoe partnership.

"We are back ... reintroducing the Avanti," she captioned photos of herself wearing a baggy, black athletic set and black and white shoes. Rihanna's new kicks will be available Sept. 15.

Despite news of baby names and shoes, it seems fans are still waiting to hear about new music.

"Every time she posts I think it's the album announcement and I have a heart attack," Instagram user Vanedelreit replied.