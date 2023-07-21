Rivertown Revival: In praise of nature, art and music

The annual event on the peninsula is back for two days of high-spirited revelry.|
DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
July 21, 2023, 8:54AM
Updated 4 hours ago

If you go

What: 12th annual Petaluma Rivertown Revival

When: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 22, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 23

Where: McNear Peninsula, Steamer Landing Park on Copeland Street, Petaluma

Cost: General two-day pass: $55 at the gate or $41.25 presale. Kids two-day pass (ages 16 and under): $10. General admission Saturday: $40 at the gate or $30 presale. General admission Sunday: $30 at the gate or $22 presale. Friday-night Stage Crawl: $100; Stage Crawl plus two-day Pass: $130.

Information: For presale tickets and full information on the musical acts and more, visit rivertownrevival.com.

Lineup

Saturday

12:15 p.m. — Sonoma County Pomo Dancers, Barn Stage

12:45 p.m. — Rivertown Skifflers, Barn Stage

1 p.m. — RAD and Campbell, Revival Tent

1:15 p.m. — Salsa Rosa Orquesta, River Stage

2 p.m. — Foxes in the HenHouse, Barn Stage

2 p.m. — X Confidence, Revival Tent

2:30 p.m. — KingLung and Mystie Moon, River Stage

3:15 p.m. — Tay and the JangLahDahs, Revival Tent

3:15 — The Hubbub Club, River Stage

3:30 p.m. — Van Goat, Barn Stage

4:15 p.m. — The Grain, River Stage

4:30 p.m. — Pardon the Interruption, Revival Tent

5 p.m. — Audio Angel & Her Good Intentions, Barn Stage

5:45 p.m. — Barrio Manouche, Revival Tent

5:45 p.m. — Andre Thierry, River Stage

6:45 p.m. — Ben Morrison and Friends, Barn Stage

Sunday

12:45 p.m. — Ismay, Barn Stage

1:45 p.m. — King Dream, Revival Tent

2:45 p.m. — John Courage, Barn Stage

3:40 p.m. — Kayatta and the Vibe Keepers, Barn Stage

4:30 p.m. — The Crux, Barn Stage

5:15 p.m. — Rivertown Review with Spike Sikes, Tru Lyric, Simoné Mosely, Maya McNeil and Rafael Sarria Bustamante from La Gente SF, with aerial acrobatics from Sierra Camille and backup band The Crux, Barn Stage

“Heritage, hi-jinks and a hootenanny.”

That eye-catching alignment of alliterative observations is how The Friends of the Petaluma River has been describing its annual Rivertown Revival fundraiser since 2010, when it held its first-ever celebration of “The Greatest Slough on Earth.”

Well, consider that description doubled, because last year the event ballooned (with actual balloons) from one day of music, food and revelry to two. And this year, that same more-is-better approach continues with the 12th annual Petaluma Rivertown Revival (not counting the two years it was shut down for the pandemic) taking place Saturday and Sunday, July 22 and 23.

Designed as a cross between a music festival, an interactive art show and a costume party, it’s all to celebrate the Petaluma River, aka “The Greatest Slough on Earth.” True to the ideals of the nonprofit that produces it, the Revival is an eco-friendly event that vividly decorates the McNear Peninsula – on the river in the heart of downtown – with art made from re-used, re-cycled and re-purposed materials, and then adds musicians, gamesters, food-makers, drink-peddlers and thousands of attendees, many of whom show up in zany, odd, outrageous and avant-garde outfits.

“Because there is such a large presence of burning man artists in Petaluma, they set the standard early on for the type of art that is associated with the Rivertown Revival,” explained Margaret Kuffel, curator of art for the festival. “It takes a lot of work to decorate this entire giant peninsula, with nothing on it, in ways that are colorful and interesting. So from the beginning we’ve reached out to artists to bring their own beautiful inventions and inspirations.”

To illustrate this, Kuffel offered a few tantalizing examples.

“The brothers Jim and Steven Lockhart are creating a bunch of interactive carnival games, like you’d find at a country fair, only made with a Rivertown Revival feel,” she said, adding a mention that last year the Lockharts introduced a people-powered merry-go-round. “The merry-go-round was a huge hit, so it will be back.”

Petaluma artist Kevin Clark, of Reared in Steel, is also returning with his charmingly industrial Love Shack, which debuted last year at the Wedding Hill, where hundreds of couple will get married or renew their vows. Clark, best known for the tank-like rhinoceros vehicle that often appears at local functions, also created the Revival’s iconic Barn Stage, erecting a massive metal, church-looking structure that towers above the peninsula’s historic red barn.

“Kevin will be there again with his rhino, and a lot of smaller pieces that he’s done,” says Kuffel. “And this year, for the first time, we will have a large piece by Tony Speirs and Lisa Beerntsen. I’ve been admiring their work for years. This one was also worked on by an art collective known as Art Farm Motel.”

Created for Burning Man in 2006, the new addition is a large, interactive art piece titled “The Game of Hope and Fear.”

“Tony makes these large, beautiful paintings that are very colorful and brights and detailed, and there is humor and depth to the messages behind his art. This one has a lot of humor, and you actually get to play the piece like a game.”

And local artist Mae Blackmore is returning with some new work.

“She does beautiful stained glass window-like art,” said Kuffel. “She uses windows and puts see- through material on them to create this gorgeous imagery. She did one for us years ago, and now she’s done another one called origins, based on the story of Friends of the Petaluma River’s origins, and also the origins of the land itself.”

In addition to these larger installations, the landscape of the festival will be peppered with smaller pieces created by volunteers, from a photographic collage forming the word R-I-V-E-R-T-O-W-N to various examples of local arts and crafts.

“And then there will be a few extra surprises,” Huffel said. “I’m waiting to hear back from one artist, and if that happens, it will be very exciting.”

Part of the fun, of course, is the pseudo tent-revival vibe of the event, as indicated in its title and represented with old-fashioned revival iconography: Clark’s steeple-topped stage set, the wedding chapel on the hill, an actual Revival Tent stage area and the preacher-like theatrics of the event’s musical master of ceremonies Josh Windmiller.

“We are not a religious organization in any sense of the word,” Kuffel points out. “But we do believe that what connects people is nature, art and music, and despite all of our differences, that is something that lifts people up and inspires us during hard times. So we have some fun with that.”

From the beginning, one unpredictable element of the Rivertown Revival is the costumes that many ticket-buyers are wearing when they show up.

“People really do become art themselves,” Kuffel said. “We never anticipated that so many people would show up in steampunk attire, but that first year, they did, and some of that has stuck. But people show up dressed as French Bohemians, or all kinds of crazy outfits. The volunteers call themselves the Slough Crew, so we’ll be dressed this year like people on a pit crew at a race. We encourage people who want to dress up to think the sky’s the limit, and dress up any way they want, and then come to play.”

For the second time, this year’s Revival will open with a special Friday night fundraiser known as the Art & Stage Crawl (Friday, July 21, 6:30 p.m.), offering a sneak peek at of the festival grounds, with special music, aerial acts, libations and dinner.

As for the music during the main two days, Windmiller – who will once again be MCing Sunday’s Rivertown Review – says that the music throughout the festival will be as varied and colorful as the art and the costumes. Music will take place on three stages on Saturday, and two stages on Sunday, with a scheduled total of 22 acts lined up for the big weekend.

“It’s a very wide range of musical styles,” Windmiller said. “There will be everything from Cajun-Zydeco and rock n’ roll and hip-hop to blues and Spanish jazz and salsa. That’s just a short list.”

After a 12:15 p.m. opening day exhibition by the Sonoma County Pomo Dancers, the weekend’s performers will include KingLung and Mystie Moon (Saturday, 2:30 p.m. on the River Stage), Pardon the Interruption (Saturday, 4:30 in the Revival Tent), Barrio Manouche (Saturday, 5:45 p.m. in the Revival Tent), Audio Angel & Her Good Intentions (Saturday, 5 p.m. on the Barn Stage), Ben Morrison and Friends (Saturday, 6:45 p.m. on the Barn Stage), Ismay (Sunday, 12:45 on the Barn Stage), John Courage (Sunday, 2:45 p.m. on the Barn Stage), Kayatta and the Vibe Keepers (Sunday, 3:45 p.m. on the Barn Stage), The Crux (Sunday, 4:30 on the Barn Stage) and more.

The climactic Rivertown Review, on Sunday at 5:15 p.m., will feature performances by Spike Sikes, Tru Lyric, Simoné Mosely, Maya McNeil and Emmanuel Lopez, with aerial acrobatics from Sierra Camille. The backup band for the Review will be WIndmiller’s own band The Crux.

“Everyone on the lineup are locals,” added Windmiller. “They are up and coming, and their stars are rising, and this is a great chance to see them as they continue to grow as artists.”

Because the Rivertown Revival inspires artists and visitors to be extra-creative, some of the performers will be bringing a little addition pizzazz to the stage in the form of special attire or thematic material.

“This is an event we all look forward to,” Windmiller said. “I know AudioAngel is doing a special set designed just for the Rivertown Revival. Ben Morrison says he’s putting together something special too, and so are KingLung and Mystie Moon. Everyone ups their game when they come to the Rivertown Revival. That’s the magic of the event. It inspires us all to be the best, most creative we can be.”

