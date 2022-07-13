Rivertown Revival ready to charm Petaluma once again

Admission: Adult two-day pass $40 if purchased by July 23. Presale (purchased by July 23) one-day pass $30 Saturday and $20 Sunday. Age 16 and under, $10 for a two-day pass, $5 for a single-day pass.

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 23, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 24

“I'm gonna lay down my burden,” the old gospel tune goes, “down by the riverside.”

In that spirit, the old-fashioned hometown celebration known as the Rivertown Revival returns July 23 and 24 after two years of cancellations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s a chance to lay down the weight of the past couple of years and pick up on live music from nearly two dozen local and regional acts, work by local artists and lot of fun and games for families. Witness the event’s famed $5 weddings, real marriage ceremonies that sometimes come with a good-size wedding party.

Founded in 2009 and last held in 2019, when it drew nearly 8,000 fans, the festival expands this year from one day to two.

“After years of having people say, ‘You put in all this effort to put this event together; why not do two days?’ we decided to try it,” said Elizabeth Howland, co-founder the Rivertown Revival.

“Originally, we came up with the idea of starting an art and music festival that brings the community together to our beautiful resource, the Petaluma River,” she said.

As in past years, the event will be held on the McNear Peninsula at the David Yearsley River Heritage Center, named for Howland’s late husband, with whom she cofounded Friends of the Petaluma River, a nonprofit focused on conserving and celebrating the river.

In its early years, the festival had a deliberately old-timey 19th-century feel. That’s still there, but the event has broadened and deepened to specifically emphasize a hometown atmosphere, said Margaret Kuffel, who is in charge of decor, design and art and supports the marketing team for the festival.

“Our theme is ‘Come on Down to the River and Play,’” Kuffel said. “The purpose is to show people how wonderful the river is. The festival has evolved. It was a turn-of-the-century theme. Now it’s more eclectic, with people dressing up in all kinds of costumes from different eras.”

The festival also spotlights the work of local and regional visual artists, she said.

“Kevin Clark of Reared in Steel is bringing our wedding chapel, the main stage sculpture, his mobile giant rhino, giant lions with wings and more,” Kuffel said. “We also have Stephen Lockert, who created our giant seesaw, among many other kinetic and interactive pieces.”

Other participating artists include Mae Blackmore, Beth Rose Hibbard, The Kindness Committee, Aaron Milligan-Green, Josh Cardenas and Star Downey.

For Josh Windmiller, a local musician, talent booker and concert promoter who has long served as the festival’s music director, the addition of a second day is particularly exciting.

“We’ve discussed doing two days in the past, and this time we figured, let’s go big for our return after two years,” he said.

The festival will present 19 bands on the first day and four more on the second, Windmiller explained.

“In the beginning, our music was more foot-stomping Americana than anything else, and that vibe is still heavy here,” he said. “But we have all different kids of music: rock, banda, electronic, hip-hop and indie.”

Topping the lineup on Saturday, July 23, are singer-songwriter Sean Hayes and old-timey local band Royal Jelly Jive. Windmiller will perform Sunday, July 24, with The Rivertown Revue, featuring his own band, The Crux, and special guests.

“It’s a do-it-yourself festival,” Windmiller explained. “People dress up and come down. It features all these local acts. It’s an opportunity to see 23 regional performers after two years of not having many opportunities to do so.”

For Kuffel, the festival’s strongest appeal is its laid-back atmosphere.

“We’re getting back to an era,” she said, “when people slowed down and took time to get together.”

