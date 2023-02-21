Roald Dahl’s books are rewritten to cut potentially offensive language

LONDON — New editions of the works of Roald Dahl — the bestselling British novelist whose children’s classics include “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Matilda” and “James and the Giant Peach” — have been rewritten in an effort to make them less offensive and more inclusive, according to a representative from the author’s estate.

The changes have prompted widespread criticism from prominent literary figures and others, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of Britain. The books’ publisher, Puffin Books, and the author’s estate did not immediately respond to questions about the nature of the changes. However, The Telegraph, a British newspaper, earlier reported that hundreds of words, including descriptions of characters’ appearances, races and genders, had been changed or removed in at least 10 of the author’s 19 children’s books.

Dahl died in 1990. A review of the author’s works began in 2020, before Netflix acquired the Roald Dahl Story Co., which manages the author’s copyrights and trademarks, Rick Behari, a company spokesperson, said in a statement Monday.

“When publishing new print runs of books written years ago, it’s not unusual to review the language used alongside updating other details including a book’s cover and page layout,” Behari said, adding that the efforts were led together with Puffin.

Changes reported by The Telegraph include characters who are no longer described as “fat” and references to “mothers” and “fathers” that have been updated to “parents” or “family.”

Behari said that the estate had partnered with Inclusive Minds, an organization that champions diversity and accessibility in children’s literature. In a statement Monday, the group declined to discuss the Dahl project specifically. While noting that it did not “write, edit or rewrite texts,” the group said that it had helped “provide valuable input when it comes to reviewing language that can be damaging and perpetuate harmful stereotypes.”

Criticism of the changes was swift.

“There are millions, probably, of his books in secondhand editions in school libraries and classrooms,” Philip Pullman, author of the “His Dark Materials” trilogy, told the BBC on Monday. “What are you going to do about them? All those words are still there. You going to round up all the books and cross them out with a big black pen?”