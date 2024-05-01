ABC News and longtime meteorologist Rob Marciano have gone their separate ways.

Marciano was fired Tuesday after a decade of working on ABC News programs including "Good Morning America" and "World News Tonight," sources confirmed to The Times. The journalist, who most recently appeared on "Good Morning America: Weekend Edition," left ABC News a year after Page Six reported that he was banned from ABC News' Times Square Studios for alleged behavioral issues.

A representative for ABC News declined to comment Wednesday. A representative for Marciano did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment.

Page Six reported in March 2023 that Marciano, 55, was denied access to ABC News' Times Square Studios "after he made a colleague feel uncomfortable" in 2022.

"He was found to have done something … that was improper, but he was punished for it, and they still haven't let him return," a source told the website. Sources did not provide more details about the alleged incident between Marciano and his colleague, but they told Page Six that he had "anger management issues" and that "there was a period where there were some issues, a number of alarming events."

Months after Page Six published its report, Marciano celebrated 10 years with ABC News in an I nstagram post in September. "I couldn't be more pumped to continue this journey with all of you," he wrote.

His post detailed his continued contributions to ABC News programming, and touted the opportunity to spend "more quality time with my kiddos on the weekends."

Marciano added: "My thanks to the bosses who listened and made this work-life balance possible. I'm also grateful for an exciting new project with NatGeo that has me exploring some very very cool stuff… more to come!"

Marciano joined ABC News in September 2014 and covered a variety of natural disasters — including wildfires in Southern California and volcanic eruptions in Hawaii — during his tenure. Before ABC News, he worked for Entertainment Tonight and CNN.

On Instagram, Marciano had not yet addressed his firing, first reported by Puck News. His most recent post was a shared video with "World News Tonight" teasing his on-the-field coverage of Louisiana residents' efforts to rebuild their community after storms.