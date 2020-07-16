Rohnert Park man shares kid-friendly experiments at his ’Kids Fun Science’ YouTube channel

A longtime Rohnert Park schools volunteer who hosts a YouTube channel dedicated to science has gained fans all over the world since the coronavirus pandemic forced students around the world to learn from home.

Ken Zscach, a real estate agent with Safer Properties, started volunteering at area schools 14 years ago when his two children, Rachael and Craig, were in elementary school. His kids are 21 and 23 now, but he still volunteers, until in-person learning stopped in March spending his evenings presenting free “Science Nights” at five area elementary schools.

In addition to the school programs, Zscach shares his love of science through his “Kids Fun Science” YouTube channel.

The three-year-old channel started as a way to share ideas for at-home experiments with the students who attend his programs but has attracted more attention since the start of the pandemic.

The channel now has 10,000 subscribers and viewers in 150 countries, he said. Almost 2,000 of those subscribers are new since the pandemic.

“It just shot out of the bucket as soon as the schools went to remote learning,” Zscach said.

Zscach gets ideas for his experiments from people who comment on his videos.

“They say ’Can you do an experiment on this?’ And then I’ll look it up and do the experiment,” he said.

He publishes about one video a week. Each video takes up to two hours to film, edit and publish, Zscach said.

“It’s really nice because I thoroughly enjoy the science. I get excited sometimes. My kids will say I get too excited if an experiment goes a different way or does something different,” Zscach said.

One of his favorite videos was a collaboration with an Australian viewer named Andrew, who works for a robotic teaching aid company called STEMshare.

In the video, Zscach tests whether or not toilets flush a different way in different countries.

Currently, he’s working on a tutorial on how to cook a hot dog in a solar oven.

The experiments are low-cost and tested before shared on the channel.

“For shelter-in-place, it’s a good spot because you can go in and look up some experiments and have something fun to do with your kids,” he said.

Zscach plans to continue “Science Nights” at schools once in-person learning is allowed again.