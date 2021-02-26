Rohnert Park man wins new ABC game show ’The Chase’

A Rohnert Park man went head-to-head with a “Jeopardy!” champion to win thousands of dollars on “The Chase,” a game show airing on ABC that pits contestants against “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” champions.

Alan Turner is one of two Bay Area residents featured on the episode that aired Feb. 18, SFGate reported. He and Karen Chu of Oakland, along with Julio Trujillo, defeated champion Brad Rutter, who has won the most money in American game show history.

“The Chase” begins with a rapid-fire question round where each contestant can earn $25,000 for every correct answer before battling one of the “Jeopardy!” legends, called the Chaser. If they win, they move to a collective round where they compete against the Chaser to answer as many questions as possible in 2 minutes.

Turner said he listened to podcasts and rehearsed rapid-fire question rounds to prepare for the show. Although the episode aired recently, it was the first one to be filmed in November, so Turner had no idea what to expect or who he’d compete against.

When he learned who the Chasers were, he “wasn’t really expecting to win,” he said.

But it became clear to Turner in the last 30 seconds of the competition that Rutter was running out of time to beat them. The three contestants won about $133,333 each, but they haven’t yet received the money.

Turner, who runs Handsome Carver’s Nut Butters in San Rafael, said he plans to use his winnings to travel to Thailand, England and Ireland with his girlfriend.

“The Chase” also is available to stream on Hulu. Watch a clip from the episode here: