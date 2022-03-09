Roustabout Theater in Santa Rosa plans West Coast premiere

Health safety precautions: Fully vaccinated patrons may attend without masks. Those with proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours before the event may attend with a mask.

When: Saturday through March 27. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays.

Sometimes big things happen in relatively small places.

In the 220-seat Carston Cabaret at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center, director and acting teacher Clark Houston Lewis has built his Roustabout Theater company.

While the center’s main 1,681-seat Ruth Finley Person Theater hosts big-name acts on tour, Roustabout stages apprentice shows by local students ages 11 to 20, and paid professional productions by trained actors from New York and Los Angeles, as well as Sonoma County.

In some cases, even smaller is better, as with the company’s newest professional production, the West Coast premiere of “Apologia” by London playwright Alexi Kaye Campbell, opening Saturday.

“For this show, since we’re using cabaret tables, capacity will be 100,” said Lewis, 62, a 20-year veteran of the New York and Los Angeles theater scenes before he settled in Sonoma County and founded the Roustabout Theater.

Because the show is not necessarily familiar to American audiences, despite a brief run in New York, Clark offered a brief synopsis of “Apologia”: A prominent London art historian has written a memoir without mentioning her adult sons, who confront her after a family birthday party at her London home.

“It’s what happens to someone who was devoted to social change in the ’60s and ’70s more than personal relationships,” Lewis explained.

“Local audiences have had no opportunity to see ‘Apologia,’” he added. “We want to give them the chance to see great plays locally and experience them in person.”

Previous professional productions by Roustabout have included “When the Rain Stops Falling” by Andrew Bovell in 2016 and “Mary Page Marlowe” by Tracy Letts in 2020, which was preempted just before its opening date by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We do a mix of plays for these productions, including classics that people may have heard of but not seen in a while, including ‘Hay Fever’ by Noel Coward and ‘Moon for the Misbegotten’ by Eugene O'Neill,” Lewis said. “When we do the apprentice shows with the kids, we almost always do musicals.”

The spring Roustabout apprentice show will be “Gypsy,” featuring 11 young actors and running May 20-22.

Lewis holds a graduate degree from The Juilliard School and initially established himself as a professional acting coach in New York.

He also acted off-Broadway and at regional theaters along the East Coast from 1981 to 1987 and directed theater and produced documentaries in Los Angeles from 1987 to 2000, when he settled in Sonoma County.

“I did some acting on the East Coast, but not a lot,” he said. “I soon realized I was much happier directing shows.”

Incorporated in 2005, his company presented its first production at the center the following year and was designated a resident theater company at Luther Burbank the year after that. (The Luther Burbank Center’s other resident theater company, Left Edge, is housed in the atrium on campus.)

He continues to coach performers working on Broadway and in films and television shows. His most famous client so far has been Oscar-winner Marisa Tomei, whom he coached for four years.

Lewis also has brought prominent theater people, including composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown, three-time Tony Award winner for “Parade” and “The Bridges of Madison County,” to teach classes to his Roustabout apprentices.

“We’re bringing in people who were trained specifically to do high-level work and having them work with our students,” he said. “The kids that are attracted to our program tend to be very dedicated.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.