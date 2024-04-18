When he’s not touring, Canadian composer, singer and musician Royal Wood is on his 100-acre spread east of Toronto, where he has his own recording studio.

He recently returned from a three-week Canadian concert tour and is working on his own briefly before going out again.

“I love my studio for writing and making demos. I can do some production here, but I need to bring in engineers,” he said. “I am working on differing projects, including a Christmas record.”

This month, he’s on the road with five concerts, opening in Seattle and then moving on to California, with a show April 25 at the Green Music Center in Rohnert Park.

“I did this exact run last year as well,” Wood said. “It’s a tidy little tour.”

To date, he has released eight studio albums, three EPs, and one live record. He launched his first tour as a headliner in Canada in 2009, and the following year, he released “The Waiting,” which prompted iTunes Canada to name him one of their songwriters of the year.

His eighth full-length studio album, 2022's “What Tomorrow Brings,” was considered for best folk album at the Grammys.

During his career, Wood has seen major changes in the industry.

“When I started, there was a divide.There was the artist and the fan. The fan only knew a little bit about the artist,” he said. “Now they want a peek into your life.”

“Certainly, the Internet has changed everything,” Wood continued. “Artists have to spend time online, but you can create an audience in ways you could never buy. It’s amazing what you can do on a small scale in your living room.”

The scale of Wood’s work overall doesn’t seem small.

“I probably have written a thousand songs, if not for myself then songs written for others,” he said.

Wood toured with Bonnie Raitt as her opening act last year, and will again this year. As he did last year, Wood will perform with Raitt’s tour at Toronto’s Massey Hall.

“Massey Hall is the most important concert hall in Canada,” Wood said. “It’s like our Carnegie Hall.”

At ease performing on both guitar and piano, Wood displays a forthright, intimate vocal style with meaningful, readily understood lyrics.

For last year’s “Good Enough Day,” he wrote: “The sun may not be bright/If we look inside our souls there's light.”

“I was raised on music in the ‘70s, and that’s where my heart lies,” Wood said. I try to make something I would listen to.“

Wood has been involved with music since childhood. He began playing piano by ear at the age of four and started lessons at age eight. With the support of his school music program, he became a multi-instrumentalist who could play the guitar, bass, drums, clarinet and trumpet.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On X @danarts.