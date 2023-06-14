Ryan Seacrest reportedly in consideration to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host

“Wheel of Fortune” could be turning to Ryan Seacrest as Pat Sajak’s replacement.

The host is under consideration to lead the popular game show once Sajak leaves after his upcoming 41st season, Bloomberg reported. Seacrest has spoken to Sony about the possibility, according to TMZ, which said the discussions are in very early stages.

Other interested candidates have also reached out to Sony, according to Bloomberg, though none of their names have surfaced.

Sajak, 76, announced his exit plans on Monday, tweeting that “the time has come.” His final season begins in September.

“It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months,” Sajak wrote. “Many thanks to you all.”

Seacrest, 48, currently hosts the singing competition show “American Idol” on ABC, as well as the syndicated radio programs “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” and “American Top 40.” “Wheel of Fortune” tapes in Los Angeles, where Seacrest is primarily based.

In April, Seacrest left the New York City-set talk show “Live with Kelly and Ryan” after six seasons. Actor Mark Consuelos, husband of host Kelly Ripa, replaced Seacrest on the ABC show.

Seacrest and Sony haven’t publicly commented on the “Wheel of Fortune” reports.

“Wheel of Fortune” started in 1975 with Chuck Woolery as its host. Sajak replaced Woolery in 1981, and co-star Vanna White joined the following year.

“Thank you to the best host in the biz,” read a tweet from the show following Sajak’s announcement. “Wheel of Fortune would not be what it is today without you, Pat. Looking forward to Season 41 being better than ever!”