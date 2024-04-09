Multiple Grammy Award-winning vocalist Samara Joy returns for a not-to-be-missed Father’s Day celebration on June 16, during this summer’s Healdsburg Jazz Festival.

The 26th annual festival will open June 15 with Juneteenth jazz jubliees in the Healdsburg Plaza with the Steve Turre Sextet, saxophone legend Houston Person and NYC-based saxophonist Eric Person, pianist Darrell Grant. The day includes an outdoor evening show with saxophonist Howard Wiley.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/X03lvK7qoco">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The festival runs through June 23 at various venues in and around Healdsburg.

Ticket prices for festival events range from free to $275. Tickets are on sale to the general public now. For tickets or more information go to healdsburgjazz.org.

Concerts at Bacchus Landing will include:

June 20 -- The festival’s artistic Director Marcus Shelby and his orchestra with vocalist Jazzmeia Horn.

June 21 -- Chief Adjuah and The Cookers with Cecil McBee, George Cables, Billy Hart, Craig Handy, Eddie Henderson, Donald Harrison Jr., and David Weiss.

June 22 -- Ambrose Akinmusire, featuring Bill Frisell and Herlin Riley, and the Brandee Younger Trio.

June 23 -- Joshua Redman Quartet featuring Gabrielle Cavassa as they perform music from his critically-acclaimed Blue Note Records debut album, “where are we.”

Festival highlights throughout the week include:

June 17 -- A screening of Cuban piano maestro Omar Sosa’s independent documentary, “Omar Sosa’s 88 Well-Tuned Drums,” followed by a live concert with his ensemble Quarteto Americanos at Raven Performing Arts Theater.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vEJhVj2xEg8">Click here to view this embed</a>.

June 18 -- A concert in the Healdsburg Plaza with New Orleans-style jazz by Oakland’s MJ’s Brass Boppers, a luncheon show with Bruce Forma, and a free artist talk with guitarist/historian Nick Rossi on “The Legacy of Duke Ellington: Early Years 1899-1939” to celebrate 125 years of the legendary composer and trumpeter.

June 19 -- Jazz Mafia “New Directions in Brass” led by Adam Theis at Spoonbar restaurant.

June 20 -- “Rising Artist-in-Residence” trombonist Natalie Cressman and guitarist Ian Faquini at Elephant In The Room.

June 21 -- Double bill with Amendola Vs. Blades featuring Raffi Garabedian and a Miles Davis-inspired closing set by trumpeter Bill Ortiz and his quintet at Elephant In The Room.

June 22 -- Healdsburg Jazz Future All Stars at Healdsburg Farmers Market, a double bill with the Healdsburg Freedom Jazz Choir with music director/vocalist Tiffany Austin for a “Tribute to Duke Ellington” and saxophonist Kristen Strom Quartet at St. Paul’s Church, and a late concert and jam with drummer Sylvia Cuenca Trio at the Healdsburg Hotel Spirit Bar.

June 23 -- Vocalist Lisa Fischer and Grammy-winning pianist Taylor Eigsti with special guest dancers Adji Cissoko & Shuaib Elhassan of LINES Ballet at Raven Performing Arts Theater.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On X @danarts.