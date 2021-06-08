San Francisco Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper writes that he'll miss games due to medical condition

San Francisco Giants play-by-play announcer Duane Kuiper announced on Monday that he was recently diagnosed with an undisclosed medical condition and will require chemotherapy.

In his announcement, which was posted on multiple San Francisco Giants social media channels, Kuiper thanked his family and colleagues for their support and said he's hoping for a "quick and full recovery." He still plans to announce games this season, but will take off more games than usual.

"I feel very fortunate that I have an incredibly talented team of doctors and healthcare specialists who will be assisting me throughout my treatment plan," he wrote, in part.

Kuiper, 70, is a former big league second baseman who played the final four seasons of his career with the San Francisco Giants. He's been almost exclusively calling Giants games ever since, and has endeared himself to the Giants faithful. Local sandwich spot Deli Board even has a sandwich named after him: the Kuip. His daily line, "and that's how this game gets started," is as eagerly awaited by fans as broadcasting partner Mike Krukow's "and in the squuaaaaat" during the starting lineup introductions.

In 2014, Krukow publicly revealed his own medical diagnosis: inclusion body myositis, a degenerative muscle disease. Krukow now walks with a cane and has adjusted to/maintained his broadcasting job. Here's hoping Kuiper makes a swift recovery and also continues calling Giants games as long as he desires.