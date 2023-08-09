Don’t let the name confuse you. The San Francisco Mime Troupe does not do pantomime. Forget about performers in white face paint placing gloved hands on imaginary windows.

The roving theater company, founded in San Francisco in 1959, began by presenting silent plays but soon added dialogue. It defines its method in terms of commedia dell’arte, a theatrical style dating back as far as 16th-century Italy. The characters of commedia usually represent fixed social types and stock characters.

What the troupe does is more mimicry than mime, presented as topical political theater and streaked with satire. It is a company with a mission. And the shows are free.

“What we say after shows when we’re giving our spiel for donations is, ‘We are ending capitalism one musical comedy at time and one of these days, we’ll get it right,” Daniel Savio said.

Savio, who lives in Richmond but spent his high-school years in the Sebastopol area, is the lyricist, composer and music director for the troupe’s current show, titled “Breakdown,” a musical.

The production is touring parks all over Northern California through early September, with a performance coming Saturday to Cotati’s La Plaza Park. During its run, the show is also available for streaming at vimeo.com/ondemand/breakdownanewmusical.

The story revolves around a woman who is living on the streets of San Francisco, the social worker who is trying to help her and a Fox News reporter intent on exposing the city as an immoral wasteland.

“Mime Troupe shows are almost like professional wrestling. People cheer the hero and boo the villain,” Savio said.

In one of Savio’s songs, the homeless heroine pleads, “Look at me. Look in my eyes.”

“It’s important to acknowledge the humanity of others,” Savio explained. “It can mean a lot to people who probably spend most of the day being ignored by passersby.”

The show fits within the company’s broader mission of seeking social justice, he said.

“The story is told through a woman who is living on the streets and having her own breakdown, but it’s not just about the homeless,” Savio said. “It’s the breakdown of the social contract. The needs of the people are not being met.”

The San Francisco Mime Troupe’s message is meant to be part of an entertaining experience, not a lecture, he said.

“We’re not telling the audience what to think,” Savio said. “It’s up to them what they think.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.