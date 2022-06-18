Santa Rosa announces lineup for returning ‘Live at Juilliard’ summer concerts

A local favorite for nearly 20 years, the “Live at Juilliard” free summer concert series in Santa Rosa’s Juilliard Park returns in July after 2 years of COVID-related cancellations.

For six Sundays starting July 17 through August 21, from 5 to 7 p.m., Santa Rosa residents and visitors can enjoy live music, food and refreshments at the downtown park, located at 227 Santa Rosa Avenue, as part of the concert series.

Sponsored in part by KRCB Radio and Henhouse Brewing Company, the series is put on by City of Santa Rosa Public Art Program, which has announced the 2022 lineup of bands and artists.

Opening the summer on July 17 is Santa Rosa blues musician Paul Steward, followed by bluegrass trio The Musers on July 24, and Bollywood Blues artist Aki Kumar on July 31.

In August, “Live at Juilliard” welcomes Latin Jazz outfit Batacha on Aug. 7, soul-rock band Down Dirty Shake on Aug. 14 and Americana group Caitlin Jemma & The Goodness on Aug. 21.

Food vendors will be onsite each week, and proceeds from beer and wine purchases will benefit nonprofit Santa Rosa venue The Lost Church. Events will be subject to city, county, and state COVID-19 requirements and health orders.

For more information, go to srcity.org/2169/Live-at-Juilliard.