Santa Rosa author celebrates release of novel about female friendship

“The Outlook for Earthlings” is Santa Rosa author Joan Frank’s most recently published book, but it wouldn’t be technically accurate to call it her newest.

“I finished it in 2003, but it took years to find a publisher,” Frank said. “I pitched it to publishers throughout that time but everyone declined. I think it was because they thought it was too literary.”

And yet the premise of the novel, tracing two friends’ lives across several decades, is so down to earth that many readers might recognize their own life stories in it.

“It starts with the friendship of two women in high school and goes all the way to late middle age,” said Frank, 71. “The book investigates all the big questions, including how we should work with the time we’re given on this planet. As we age, friendship is the final frontier.”

In the book, Melanie Taper is the shy one who submits to authority and Scarlet Rand is bold, rash and irreverent. Over the years, men intervene in their lives, but despite marriage and affairs, careers and serious illness, they remain friends.

“You couldn’t find two more antithetical characters,” Frank said. “So far, readers tend to see me as the Scarlet character,” she added with a laugh.

After more than a decade and a half of submissions and rejections, “The Outlook for Earthlings” was finally released to the public in early October by Regal House Publishing of Raleigh, North Carolina.

“I had all but given up. This book took me a year to write but was a long time coming into this world,” Frank said. “I made thousands of contacts with publishers, some of them more than once. It got so I did that the way you brush your teeth, several times a day.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, conventional promotional appearances by authors have been replaced by online events.

“I planned an ambitious reading tour,” Frank said. “Now all those dates are wiped out.”

Instead, her initial book launch was posted on Zoom last month by Copperfield’s Books. You can see the video here: bit.ly/3lkqHy5

At 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, she’ll make another Zoom appearance, this time presented by the Occidental Center for the Arts. Register at occidentalcenterforthearts.org to receive a Zoom link. The free event includes a conversation between Frank and Patrick Fanning, author and president of the center’s board of directors, followed by a Q&A session.

Frank is the author of 10 other books, including “Where You're All Going: Four Novellas,” published in February by Sarabande books of Louisville, Kentucky. Her husband, Robert Duxbury, is a playwright and retired Santa Rosa Junior College professor.

Relieved that “The Outlook for Earthlings” has been published at last, Frank hopes the book will take on a life of its own.

“Once a book is out in the world, things can happen,” she said. “It’s like a message in a bottle. You don’t know who is going to read it, or when.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.