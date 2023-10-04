What: “Friday the 13th Metal Massacre” with bands Vicious Rumors, Ancestors Wrath and Forgetting the Face

What do heavy metal rockers do when they get older? They keep on playing, of course.

In 1979, Geoff Thorpe, then living in Santa Rosa, founded a heavy metal band called Vicious Rumors. That band is still recording and going out on the road.

“This has been an amazing year for us,” Thorpe said. “We were on the road more than we were at home.”

The five-man hard-rocking band played 24 shows across the United States in March and April, followed by a 28-date European tour in April and May that covered the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Cyprus and Germany, among other countries. There was also a trip to Japan.

And that’s not all.

“A year ago, we wondered if we going to get back on track after the pandemic. Now, 2023 has turned out to be one of the best touring years of our lives. We’ve done more than 50 shows,” Thorpe said.

“What we do is hard: long travel days, show after show! It’s not for everyone. … But all my guys and I have a passion for it,” he added.

Now the band is swinging back to tour the West Coast, including a show Oct. 13 at the Barrel Proof Lounge in downtown Santa Rosa.

Thorpe, now 62 and living in Martinez, grew up in Hawaii and came to the mainland to attend Santa Rosa Junior College. That’s where he started his heavy metal career and the Vicious Rumors band, while he was still a teenager.

“I started with 1,000 business cards with my name, phone number and a Vicious Rumors logo … didn’t have a band yet at all!” Thorpe recalled. “I just went out three or four nights a week and passed out cards at clubs and concerts from Santa Rosa to San Jose. And in a few months, it was like, ‘Hey, that’s the guy from Vicious Rumors.’”

Like many long-lasting bands, Vicious Rumors has had a lot of turnover through the years — Thorpe estimates there have been more than 40 different members — but it doesn’t have a history of endless creative differences.

“One good thing about all of the members is that we have a very good relationship with almost all of them,” Thorpe said. “When I need someone to fill in, I’ve got a lot of people I can call on.”

Thorpe kept the same lead singer, Carl Albert, for 10 years, until Albert died in a car accident in the Bay Area in 1998.

Vocalist Brian Allen of Portland, Oregon, has had several stints with the band on and off since 2010. Guitarist Gunnar Dügrey, who also lives in Portland, joined the band seven years ago.

Bassist Robin Utbult, who is from Sweden, joined the group in 2019. Drummer Larry Howe, who lives in the Bay Area, is an original member, along with Thorpe.

“I do write most of the music, so I lead the direction of the band in that way,” Thorpe said. “It’s something I’ve always done. And I’ve made a point of surrounding myself with talented guys.”

Thorpe spends a lot of time in Germany, home of the band’s current record label, SPV. Over the years, Vicious Rumors has issued 17 albums.

The three albums Vicious Rumors recorded for Atlantic Records in 1990 and 1991 were rereleased as a boxed set titled “Vicious Rumors: The Atlantic Years” in September 2022.

“We’ve been touring all year on it,” Thorpe said. “When the boxed set came out, the offers started coming in.”

Throughout its long career, Vicious Rumors has stayed true to its heavy metal musical roots with loud, forceful music.

“There is a big misconception that some people have, that heavy metal fans are the dregs of society. People in the metal scene are very kind and friendly,” he said.

“Through the spirit of heavy metal, and the support of fans around the world, we’ve always had something to look forward to,” Thorpe said.

The last Santa Rosa show by Vicious Rumors was in 2018 at the House of Rock.

“The band is on fire, and we’re having one of the best years we’ve ever had,“ he added. ”We’re really excited to come back and play in Santa Rosa.”

