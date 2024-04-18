Effort behind SRJC student-run production of ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ belies play title

Admission: $15 at the door or through Venmo

What: “Much Ado About Nothing” by William Shakespeare, presented by the Santa Rosa Junior College Student Production Club

Local fans of stage plays are familiar with the longstanding theater program at Santa Rosa Junior College but this month, they’ll have a chance to see something a bit different: production mounted and directed entirely by students.

The newly founded Santa Rosa Junior College Student Production Club presentation of William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” runs April 25-28 in the college’s Burbank Auditorium.

The show is co-directed by drama students Logan Witthaus and Lizzy Bies. The student directors have cast and rehearsed the show themselves.

“We know the process very well,” Witthaus said. “We’ve got the people. The casting process was just about what we expected.”

“Finally, we are just doing it ourselves, with the help of the theater department,” said Bies, who recently performed in the college drama department’s production of “Orlando.”

Witthaus started the club this year with Gwenevieve Nelson as club president.

“As a club we were able to book a classroom in the library and use that for rehearsals,” Bies added. “It was definitely a joint effort from the majority of our last semester Shakespeare class, since we all voted on the show together.”

The students coordinated their completely student-run production with Justin Smith, interim chairman of the Santa Rosa Junior College Theater Department.

“They came to me with the idea,” Smith said. “The enthusiasm was there. They got excited about doing the production. They just wanted to put on a show. As their mentor, I gave them some insight into the production process.”

The current season was originally scheduled to end with “As You Like It — The Musical,” an adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic comedy with original pop and folk-style music added. That show was canceled after its faculty director took a leave of absence.

“The drama department is supporting this production in lieu of their normal season production,” Witthaus explained.

“It’s been a big journey from a simple email to Justin asking if we can do a show up until now, and we’re all thankful to him for giving us the time and space to do it, along with our other adviser Sarah Wintermeyer,” Bies added.

The website shakespeare.org.uk offers this description of the premise for “Much Ado About Nothing”:

“Count Claudio falls in love with Hero, the daughter of his host. Hero's cousin Beatrice (a confirmed spinster) and Benedict (an eternal bachelor) are each duped into believing the other is in love with them.”

The cast of the junior college production features Aidan Cumming as Claudio, Miriam Valencia as Hero, Austin Aquino-Harrison as Beatrice and Moose Frank as Benedict.

The cast also includes James Maverick Cheney as Dogberry, Will Mosier as Verges, Aidan Pryor as Don Pedro and Phoebe Pruitt as Leonata.

Witthaus and Bies expect the Santa Rosa Junior College Student Production Club to continue after this show.

“When we created the club, that doesn’t just stop with us,” he said. “It can do this again in the future. I hope what we’re doing now opens the way for others to do this too.”

“I hope this is something that gets continued on in the future because it’s really meant a lot to us, and the support we’ve gotten from everyone around us has been awesome,” Bies added.

