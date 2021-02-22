Santa Rosa man advances on ‘American Idol’ dressed as Thor

Santa Rosa singer and actor Anthony Guzman both confused and impressed “American Idol” judges Sunday night after striding out costumed as the Norse god Thor, complete with a replica of his enchanted hammer, on the ABC singing competition show.

And what did he sing? A selection from a Wagner opera perhaps? No, the 27-year-old heavy metal music fan sang Ella Fitzgerald‘s “Cry Me a River.”

Judges Katy Perry and Lionel Ritchie advanced Guzman to the show’s next round but urged him to drop the gimmick and take his singing more seriously, while the third judge, Luke Bryan, just said no.

Guzman is not a late arrival on the Sonoma County arts scene. He appeared in more than half a dozen local live theater productions, from a bit part in “My Fair Lady” at Santa Rosa Junior College in 2011 to the starring role of Danny Zuko in “Grease” at 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa in 2014.

“Anthony was fun to have around and his voice was beautiful. I was very pleased with his work and I hope he does really well on ‘American Idol,’” said Sheri Lee Miller, artistic director at Spreckels Peforming Arts Center in Rohnert Park. Miller directed Guzman there in “Annie Get Your Gun” in 2013.

Guzman also is a member of the metal band A Hero to Fall.

