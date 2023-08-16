Santa Rosa singer-songwriter Dave Hooper has knocked around all over the country, from Austin to Nashville and back again, so he knows a lot of good musicians.

His friend and colleague Jeff Martin, owner of Studio E outside Sebastopol, knows quite a few, too. And the musicians they know also draw in other musicians.

So when you listen to Hooper’s new CD album, “Americana Dreams,” you can expect to hear harmonica by John Sebastian of The Lovin’ Spoonful, as well as mandolin by David Grisman, vocal work by Maria Muldaur and guitar by Nina Gerber of Sebastopol, who began her career as accompanist to the late Kate Wolf and remains in demand.

That’s not all. There’s also “Banana” (Lowell Levinger) of the Youngbloods, Jimmie Dale Gilmore of The Flatlanders, singer Chris O’Connell of Asleep at the Wheel and Maryann Price, a longtime singer with Dan Hicks & His Hot Licks. Even that doesn’t exhaust the full list of collaborators on the album.

Don’t expect to see all of those people perform live at Hooper’s album-release party Sunday, Aug. 20, at the HopMonk Tavern in Sebastopol. But Hooper and Martin promise there will be plenty of local musicians onstage, including Martin himself, who is a guitarist and bassist as well as a studio owner.

Hooper has a long history in music, starting with a Southern California surf band that put out a single in 1964, now long-forgotten.

“It came out the same time as The Beatles, so it died on the vine,” he said philosophically.

Hooper’s travels also took him to Europe in the early ’70s, where he worked with Luke Warmwater, a four-piece string band.

“We cut a single for BASF Records in Holland in 1973,” he said. “I played with the band in Germany and Holland before going solo and living and performing in France, Spain and Greece.”

In 1982, Hooper had a radio show at KWN Radio in Sonoma County and produced the “Sonoma Gold” album, a compilation of work by local musicians, and contributed a song to the project.

In 1990, he hit Nashville briefly. “I had ideas of being a songwriter before I found out what that scene was like there,” Hooper said. “It’s five to seven years before you get first cut,” or recording, of a song.

That summer he moved on to Austin, Texas, where he worked on the “Austin City Limits” television series.

Hooper was in and out of Sonoma County, but by 2014 he was back to stay.

“Americana Dreams” is Hooper’s 12th album and his second created in collaboration with Martin.

While the songs on the album have a consistent Americana style, the subject matter of Hooper’s songs covers a wide range.

“Pantofel Hero” was inspired by a style of soft indoor slippers that Hooper discovered while living in Holland. “Snuggles and Pierre” is about the relationship between a dog and a cat. “Lowriders on Parade” celebrates a procession of customized cars with lowered bodies.

Some of the album’s most vivid lyrics are found in “Dust Bowl Wind,” about the severe dust storms that savaged the ecology and agriculture of the American and Canadian prairies during the 1930s:

“Clouds welled up, turned to black, blotted out the sky.

It sparked like fire on the fence barbed wire and the wind did moan and cry.

And the dust blew in and stunned our skin and covered all the land.”

The song is a good example of Hooper’s philosophy of songwriting.

“Story songs are like novels shrunk down to four or five minutes,” Hooper said. “I like writing lyrics, the way the words fall together and the cadence you get from them.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.