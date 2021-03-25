Santa Rosa native, jazz pro Julian Lage issues new single

Santa Rosa native and jazz guitar star Julian Lage is back with new music, starting now with the lead single “Saint Rose” from his new all-instrumental album, “Squint,” to be released in June.

“This is my debut album for the Blue Note label, home to all my heroes. There’s a lot of original tributes on the album to McCoy Tyner, Wayne Shorter, John Coltrane, all the greats. It’s a combination of great songs and my own improvisation,” Lage said.

Lage, 33, who now lives in New York City after spending a year in Nashville, never really left Sonoma County behind. He has racked up a dozen appearances at the annual Healdsburg Jazz Festival.

“I look forward to hopefully returning to Sonoma County to perform as soon as it is safe to do so. I truly can’t wait,” Lage said.

Lage and his wife, Margaret Glaspy, of Red Bluff, spent the past year in Tennessee during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We just wanted to get out and go to a quieter place,” he said. “God willing, I’ll be touring again when that’s possible. I’ll be recording and composing for ensembles of different sizes.”

Glaspy, a guitarist, singer and songwriter, co-produced the new album with guitarist Armand Hirsch, Lage’s longtime collaborator.

Lage has performed and recorded for the past few years with his trio, featuring bassist Jorge Roeder and drummer Dave King. The newest album, “Squint,” is his second with them.

“The compositions on this record were intended to celebrate and feature the way this particular trio plays together, with lots of melodies and space for improvisation,” he added. “These songs are for these players and they bring so much life to them.”

The single, “Saint Rose,” is available to stream or download at julianlage.lnk.to/SaintRose. The “Squint” album can be preordered on vinyl, CD or as a download at kf-merch.com/collections/julian-lage.

Much of Lage’s work has been with duos and trios, but he also has worked as a sideman for others. Many musicians shy away from labels, but Lage is proud to call himself a jazz musician.

“That’s the tradition I come from,” he said. “It’s a blessing.”

In addition to recording, performing and composing, Lage teaches music at the New School in New York and the San Francisco Conservatory.

Lage will continue his series of online master classes with upcoming sessions on April 11 and April 18. A 30-minute solo performance will follow each class. Tickets are available at bit.ly/3tSswGg.

A child prodigy, Lage was the subject of the 1996 short documentary film “Jules at Eight.” Shortly after, he began playing with star artists including Carlos Santana, Pat Metheny and David Grisman.

At 12, he performed at the 2000 Grammy Awards. Three years later, he became a faculty member of the Stanford Jazz Workshop at Stanford University.

Classically trained at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, he has studied at Sonoma State University and the Ali Akbar College of Music. He graduated from the Berklee College of Music in 2008.

His debut album, “Sounding Point,” was nominated for the 2010 Grammy Award Best Contemporary Jazz Album. His second album, “Gladwell,” came out in 2011.

His first solo acoustic album, “World's Fair,” was released on March 2, 2015, and his fourth album, “Arclight,” was released in 2016.

While based in New York, where he lived for 10 years before the move to Nashville and back, Lage established a reputation as a sideman working with Gary Burton, Taylor Eigsti, John Zorn, Nels Cline, Chris Eldridge, Eric Harland and Fred Hersch.

For the 2017 guitar duo album “Mount Royal,” Lage and Eldridge received a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.

With his latest album ready for release, Lage is already working on the next one.

“I’m beginning to write for a solo electric guitar record which I am excited about,” he said. “I made an acoustic recording a few years ago, and I’ve been dreaming of making a followup that celebrates the electric guitar tradition.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.