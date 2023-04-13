Millions of TV watchers love those talent contest shows for singers, from “American Idol” to “X Factor,” and while some stars emerge from those shows, other contestants fade away.

Or in some cases, they just take time to really learn their art and plan their next move.

In 2018, 17-year-old Dallas Caroline of Santa Rosa lasted several rounds on NBC’s “The Voice.”

When she sang on the show, one of the judges — country music star Blake Sheldon — exclaimed on the air, “Wow! Here’s our next LeAnn Rimes. Here’s our next Tanya Tucker.” Both were country singers who started young.

Two years ago, Caroline moved to Nashville. In February this year, at age 22, she released her first single, “Writing on the Wall,” a duet she co-wrote and sang with Justin Peterich, 24, another Santa Rosan now living in Nashville.

“Justin and I have known each other for a long time,” she said. “We’re out performing live a lot.”

The video is available on YouTube at bit.ly/3UyvmOZ.

“The song I am releasing next, ‘House Of Cards,’ I wrote when I was 15 with Mark Merthe, Nate Evans and Johan Lindbrandt from Los Angeles,” Caroline said. The projected release date is April 28.

“The song is about how families can try to play ‘perfect’ on the outside, but how oftentimes there’s a lot more going on behind the scenes. I’ve loved the song since the moment I wrote it and have been waiting for the perfect time to release it.”

While working on her songwriting and recordings, Caroline has built a strong social media audience, with more than 75,000 Instagram followers. She has attracted nearly 69,000 monthly listeners on Signify.

“I have been writing songs for the past four years. The two I’m releasing so far are the ones I like most, so that’s why they’re coming out first,” she said.

During the time since she appeared on “The Voice,” Caroline has been in and out of Santa Rosa, but also collaborating on original tunes with several songwriters in the Los Angeles area.

“I feel like ‘The Voice’ was a great opportunity and I learned a lot about myself,” she said.

Caroline performs frequently in the Nashville area and still comes back to perform in Sonoma County. She played the Coyote Sonoma club in Healdsburg last December.

“The people in Sonoma County have been so supportive,” she said.

Caroline credits her grandparents for fostering her interest in music. Her grandfather, Bill Mullan, had a million-selling single titled “Roses Are Red” with the band The Rob Roys in 1965.

“I grew up playing and singing with my grandpa and his band,” she said.

Caroline has wanted to be a singer since age 8. She learned to play guitar and piano when she was 12. Caroline also worked as a model, including appearances in advertising for Old Navy clothing stores, starting at age 10.

“I left modeling behind because music was more my calling,” she said.

A home-schooled student, the aspiring country singer finished her high school education shortly before starting to make her way through the audition process for “The Voice.”

“I am still young, but I’m thankful for the experience I’ve had,” Caroline said. “I’ve been doing music for so long. It’s never been just a hobby for me.”

Caroline is convinced that Nashville is the right spot for her.

“Both of the songs I’ve released are country music, because that’s the genre I’m in and the one I want to be in,” she said. “I’m taking my time and doing the music right.”

