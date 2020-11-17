Santa Rosa stay-at-home dad appears on ’Jeopardy!’

Dan Burg, a stay-at-home dad from Santa Rosa, will compete on the quiz show “Jeopardy!” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, on KGO-TV (ABC).

He is the second Sonoma County contestant in less than a month. Ariel Saland, a tasting room host at Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma, competed on the Monday, Oct. 26, edition of “Jeopardy!” and was eliminated after one show.

Alex Trebek, who hosted “Jeopardy!” for 37 seasons, died Nov. 8 at the age of 80 after a year and a half of battling pancreatic cancer. Trebek was taping five shows a day up until Oct. 29, and the final pre-recorded episode will air Dec. 25.

“It was certainly an honor being onstage with him,” Burg said of Trebek.

The show’s protocol reflected producers’ concern during the current pandemic, he added.

“Very strict coronavirus precautions were taken. Each contestant had to submit proof of a negative COVID test result to be allowed near the studio at all, then was given a temperature check and questioned about symptoms on the way in from the parking garage on the day of taping,” Burg said.

Instead of makeup sessions, contestants were given sponges to refresh their faces during commercial breaks.

“Everyone, contestants and crew, wore masks at all times except when actually onstage for taping. No outsiders except contestants were allowed in, so we couldn't bring family or friends. The only audience members were the other contestants who were taping that day,” Burg said.

Burg, 62, worked in the computer software industry and as a patent attorney before his two sons were born. David, 15, and Aaron, 12, are home-schooling during the pandemic. Burg’s wife Ember, is a hospital pharmacist currently working in Salinas.

Burg has been up for a contestant spot on “Jeopardy!” several times, but this was his first appearance on the show. It was recorded on Sept. 9 in Burbank.

With a weekly audience of 24 million viewers, “Jeopardy!” is the top-rated quiz show on television. For additional information, visit Jeopardy.com.

