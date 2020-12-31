Santa Rosa Symphony adds virtual concerts to 2021 lineup

When life gives you a pandemic, some will turn it into an opportunity.

That’s how Santa Rosa Symphony Music Director Francesco Lecce-Chong views the 2020-2021 season, which will continue in 2021 with five virtual concerts featuring all new programming for 32 or fewer musicians onstage.

“It’s important to all of us to find ways to thrive, not just persevere,” Lecce-Chong said. “I wanted to do something that we would not be able to do under normal circumstances.”

That “something” was inviting Pulitzer-prize winning composer Ellen Taaffe Zwilich to serve as his artistic partner to help build all five concerts around one of her works. About the only thing remaining from the original programming is the appearance of guest cellist Zuill Bailey.

“I had been thinking about working with Ellen, and Zuill had just given the premiere for her cello concerto last February, before everything shut down,” Lecce-Chong said. “I knew the cello concerto was written for a small enough orchestra, so that was my launching-off point.”

Bailey, who is a friend of Lecce-Chong’s, was originally scheduled to perform Grammy-winning composer Michael Daugherty’s “Tales of Hemingway” in March with the orchestra, but that work calls for an ensemble too large for the socially distanced protocols the symphony now follows.

As an artistic partner, Zwilich will be providing a glimpse into her creative process during prerecorded introductions to each concert and other virtual events.

“I’m hoping to do more live stuff where people can join Q-and-A and to engage her in everything we are doing,” Lecce-Chong said. “She’s really excited to have a chance to see her music performed this consistently over a brief amount of time.”

The first program in January will feature Zwilich’s Concerto Grosso 1985 for Chamber Orchestra, which she wrote to commemorate the 300th anniversary of George Frideric Handel’s birth.

“The Concerto Grosso was an homage to Handel, so it has harpsichord and everything,” Lecce-Chong said. “I think people are going to be so intrigued to be pulled into her world in this way.”

Breaking ground

In 1983, Zwilich broke new ground by becoming the first female composer to receive the Pulitzer Prize in Music, for her Symphony No. 1 (Three Movements for Orchestra).

Although her early works are marked by atonality, by the late 1980s she had shifted to a more neo-Romantic style and was on her way to becoming one of America’s most popular and most frequently played living composers.

“She’s a legend of a composer who has defined classical music for a generation and has all these accolades from all around the world,” Lecce-Chong said.

In February, the orchestra will present her Prologue and Variations for String Orchestra, a work written in 1983. Then in March, Bailey will perform her Cello Concerto, which was completed in 2020.

“I picked these pieces because I think they will show off the orchestra in really fun ways,” Lecce-Chong said. “The cello concerto has more popular elements to it.”

April’s concert will feature Concertmaster Joe Edelberg in a performance of Zwilich’s Romance for Violin and Orchestra, written in 1993.

Finally, in May the orchestra will perform her beloved “Peanuts Gallery” for Piano and Orchestra, featuring guest pianist Elizabeth Dorman. That 1996 work was first performed by the orchestra under Conductor Laureate Jeffrey Kahane in 1998 and evokes the characters of the beloved “Peanuts” comic strip created by longtime Santa Rosa resident Charles Schulz, who attended the concert.

“For me, it’s not about just playing new music but connecting with it,” Lecce-Chong said. “It’s about finding a composer who wants to participate and share her creative process and has a really unique connection to Santa Rosa.”

Connecting with audiences

In addition to Zwilich’s contemporary works, Lecce-Chong has programmed several Romantic pieces by favorites such as Tchaikovsky, Brahms, Dvorak and Wagner.

“All four of them wrote absolutely gorgeous works for smaller groups of musicians,” he said. “That will add a nice mix to the programs.”

Dubbed SRS @ Home, the season also will feature classical works such as Mozart’s Symphony No. 39 and Hayden’s Symphony No. 45 “Farewell,” along with contemporary works such as Barber’s Adagio for Strings, Charles Ives’ “The Unanswered Question,” Jessie Montgomery’s “Starburst” for String Orchestra and Paul Dooley’s “Sonoma Strong,” commissioned by the Santa Rosa Symphony.

At Lecce-Chong’s urging, the Santa Rosa Symphony started recording virtual concerts in October, back when the Glass fire threatened Sonoma County. Among all the other challenges, the rehearsals and recording sessions had to be rescheduled, twice.

“It’s been a huge learning curve,” Lecce-Chong said. “I know this season is the season that I will pour more of myself into than I will the rest of my life. The emotional, psychological and physical energy that is going into it is off the charts.”

Along with conducting, the music director also is heading up the video and audio team. But he feels the effort has been well worth it and is paying off in concerts that connect more with the audience.

“Everyone had this pent-up artistic and creative need to get something out there,” he said. “I think we’re making music in a way that’s much more real. ... We’re not taking ourselves too seriously and (we’re) letting people be themselves, with the orchestra musician introductions.

“That’s what I’m most happy with, to have the sense of community and fun and warmth. We can be ourselves and have that kind of raw joy and energy, which I think is missing from what I see online.”

In December, the Santa Rosa Symphony also announced it has renewed its contract with Lecce-Chong for another five years, after his current three-year contract expires in June 2021.

“I am thrilled to continue making music with my brilliant colleagues on stage and grateful for the opportunity to lead us through these challenging times,” he said.

The music director is also grateful for the positive feedback he has gotten from the three virtual concerts so far this season, which are reaching more people than ever.

“I’ve never gotten so many messages,” he said. “People are so grateful to have these opportunities to come together.”

For details on the five upcoming virtual concert programs, go to srsymphony.org. The symphony will continue to offer these concerts for free with help from donors, sponsors and subscribers. Subscribers will continue to have access to exclusive recitals and other extras.

