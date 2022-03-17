Santa Rosa Symphony announces new season

Tickets: srsymphony.org or call the box office at 707-546-8742. You also can buy tickets in person at 50 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa.

When: Oct. 1, 2022 - May 8, 2023. Saturday and Monday concerts start at 7:30 p.m., while Sunday concerts start at 3 p.m.

The Santa Rosa Symphony has announced its 95th season for 2022-2023, highlighted by the returns of the choral concert in December and popular pianist Alexander Toradze along with Conductor Laureate Bruno Ferrandis in February 2023.

The four-year First Symphony project will continue with a world premiere of a symphonic work by Angélica Negrón in March 2023, and the four-year “Rach & the Hollywood Sound” project will continue in January 2023 with Max Steiner’s Symphonic Suite from “Gone with the Wind.”

“My colleagues and I look forward to sharing some of the most expansive and poignant works from the repertoire all season long, whether it be Beethoven’s beloved ‘Ode to Joy’ symphony or the first Santa Rosa performance of Strauss’ monumental ‘Alpine Symphony,’” said music director Francesco Lecce-Chong. “We also continue our commitment to living American composers with major works by Wynton Marsalis, a world premiere by Ellen Taaffe Zwilich and composer-in-residence Angélica Negrón.”

Francesco Lecce-Chong has named Principal Violist Elizabeth Prior as this season’s artistic partner, with duties that include a solo appearance during the December concert. Prior also will develop a Santa Rosa Symphony family concert and serve as an ambassador for the orchestra to its patrons and donors.

Although scheduled as a special concert outside the seven-concert classical series, the orchestra will present an “opera in concert” of Mozart’s “Magic Flute” on April 15, which had to be rescheduled from 2021 due to the pandemic.

For the opera, Lecce-Chong and the symphony are partnering with ArtQuest at Santa Rosa High to collaborate with student choral singers, narrators, dancers and artists who will create theatrical backdrops. They also will give mini-performances in the lobby.

All concerts during the Classical Series are at the Green Music Center’s Weill Hall on the Sonoma State University campus in Rohnert Park and are led by Lecce-Chong, with the exception of the February concert set. Saturday and Monday concerts start at 7:30 p.m., while Sunday concerts start at 3 p.m.

Oct. 1-3: “Fantastique” program includes Beethoven’s Overture to The Creatures of Prometheus, Angélica Negrón’s “Me he perdido” (“I’ve Been Lost”), Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 with pianist Awadagin Pratt and Hector Berlioz’s “Smphonie fantastique.”

Nov. 5-7: “Jazz Greats & Tchaikovsky” includes Gershwin’s “Promenade (Walking the Dog),” Wynton Marsalis’ Violin Concerto in D major featuring violinist Bella Hristova and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6, “Pathetique.”

Dec. 3-5: “Beethoven’s Ninth” includes Jessie Montgomery’s “Soul Force;” Ralph Vaughan William’s “Flos Campi” “(Flower of the Field”) featuring principal violist Prior; and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 featuring the SSU Symphonic Chorus directed by Jenny Bent and soprano Kelley Nassief, mezzo-soprano Abigail Nims, tenor Christopher Pfund and bass Michael Dean.

Jan. 21-23: “Rach & the Hollywood Sound” features Franz Waxman’s Suite from “The Nun’s Story,” Max Steiner’s Symphonic Suite from “Gone with the Wind” and Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2.

Feb. 18-20: “Bruno Returns” features Conductor Laureate Bruno Ferrandis as guest conductor leading Lili Boulanger’s “D’un soir triste” (“Of a Sad Evening”) and “D’un matin de printempts” (“One Spring Morning”); Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G major featuring pianist Alexander Toradze; Philip Glass’ “The Canyon;” and Debussy’s “La Mer” (“The Sea”).

March 25-27: “Blue Danube” includes Johann Strauss II’s “Kunstlerleben” (“Artist’s Life”) and “An der schönen blauen Donau” (“On the Beautiful Danube”); a California premiere of Angélica Negrón’s First Symphony; and Saint-Saëns’ Violin Concerto in B minor featuring violinist Jennifer Frautschi.

May 6-8: “Two Piano World Premiere” features Mussorgsky’s (Kimsky-Korsakov, arranger) “A Night on Bald Mountain,” a world premiere of Taaffe Zwilich’s Concerto for Two Pianos featuring pianist Christina and Michelle Naughton and Richard Strauss’ “Eine Alpensinfonie (“Alpine Symphony”).

Season subscriptions to the seven-concert Classical Series range from $182 to $651. A four-concert miniseries is available now. The Discovery Rehearsal Series, Come As You Can Series and Family Series subscriptions will be available starting May 31. To subscribe, call the Symphony Patron Services Office at 707-546-8742 or stop at the office at 50 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Closed Saturdays and Sundays.

Opera in Concert: Mozart’s Magic Flute as well as single tickets to the Classical Series concerts will be available starting Aug. 1.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56