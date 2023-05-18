Subscriptions for the Santa Rosa Symphony’s three-concert 2023-24 family series at Green Music Center go on sale May 30, offering a musical romp with the animals, a concert encounter with Charlie Brown and a closing Beethoven tribute conducted by maestro Francesco Lecce-Chong.

Options include three-concert subscription packages priced at $54 for adults and $27 for children, and family packages at $48 for adults and $24 children.

Children’s prices are for age 12 and younger. For the family packages, a minimum of four subscriptions is required, including two for children.

Single tickets go on sale July 31, priced at $20 for adults and $10 for children.

All of the concerts start at 3 p.m. The program schedule:

Oct. 23 — “Carnival of the Animals” by Camille Saint-Saens and “The Seahorse and the Crab” by Michael Djupstrom, conducted by Bobby Rogers and featuring performers from the apprentice program at Roustabout Theater, resident theater company at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

Jan. 14 — “Charlie Brown Goes to the Symphony,” conducted by Bobby Rogers and featuring performers from the apprentice program at Roustabout Theater. The concert includes the music of jazz pianist Vince Guaraldi, famed for composing music for animated television adaptations of the “Peanuts” comic strip, and Ellen Taaffe Zwilich’s piano concerto “Peanuts Gallery.”

April 28 — “Exploring Beethoven's 5th,” conducted by Francesco Lecce-Chong, music director of the Santa Rosa Symphony. Introduce children to the joys of classical music with this exploration of Beethoven’s 5th Symphony, famous for its “Da-da-da-dum” opening. Lecce-Chong will explore this masterpiece and break it down into kid-size bites.

Information: 707-546-8742.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.