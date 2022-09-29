Santa Rosa Symphony kicks off 2022-23 season

As he prepares to launch his fifth season as music director of the Santa Rosa Symphony, Francesco Lecce-Chong has one burning desire: to present all seven concert programs, plus a special performance of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” opera, without missing a beat.

In his first season, the 2018-2019 season, Lecce-Chong was able to conduct only three concerts due to prior commitments. His second season was cut short by the pandemic, and his third pivoted to virtual concerts only.

Last season, the COVID-19 virus caused havoc with the musicians, forcing the symphony to downsize January’s three-concert set from the full orchestra to strings only, then to a recital by Lecce-Chong and his wife, harpist Chloe Tula. He tested positive for the virus before the last concert in May, requiring him to hand over the baton. Yet, despite the obstacles and inconveniences, the upbeat music director remains optimistic about the 2022-2023 season.

“The bad news is that I have yet to be able to present one of the most important jobs of the music director, which is a full season without any external limitation,” Lecce-Chong said. “The good news is … I feel I’m getting a better sense of this orchestra and the community but also my own strengths and interests. So I think this is my most balanced season yet, as far as the familiar and the innovative.”

For audience members who enjoy well-known masterworks, there will be Tchaikovsky’s searing Symphony No. 6, “Pathetique,” in November; Beethoven’s stirring Symphony No. 9 in December; frothy waltzes by Johann Strauss II in March; and, for the first time in the orchestra’s history, a concert production of Mozart’s beloved “The Magic Flute” opera in April.

“It’s very much a community-focused project,” Lecce-Chong said of the Opera in Concert special event. “With the Santa Rosa High School ArtQuest program, we’ll have their singers, actors and dancers, and the visual artists will be designing the lobby and possibly some things onstage.”

Last season, the orchestra was playing catch-up after pandemic-induced pauses in previous seasons, tackling a record number of world premieres that included four new works. This season, the orchestra will present just two world premieres.

As the third installment of the First Symphony Project, the March concert set will offer a new work by rising young Puerto Rican composer Angélica Negrón. In collaboration with last season’s artistic partner, composer Ellen Taaffe Zwilich, the orchestra will present in May a world premiere of the Two Piano Concerto by Zwilich, who was the first woman to win a Pulitzer Prize in music. (See related story on the Santa Rosa Symphony’s new CD featuring Zwilich’s music.)

Hollywood music

This season will also mark the second year of the four-year project, “RACH & the Hollywood Sound,” which brings together rarely heard symphonic works by Sergei Rachmaninoff with film music from Hollywood’s Golden Age. In January, the pairing will include Rachmaninoff’s popular Symphony No. 2 and Max Steiner’s score for the classic 1939 film “Gone with the Wind.”

“What’s really special about this season is … we’re still in the midst of two four-year projects, which is very exciting,” Lecce-Chong said. “In the years since we signed her (Negrón) onto the First Symphony project, she has become one of the most well-known composers writing today. So we’re really excited to be able to present the first of her major orchestral works.”

Although he closely scrutinizes how each program fits together, the music director said he takes the 30,000-foot view when planning the entire season. As his tenure in Santa Rosa grows, he’s also thinking about the audience’s long-term experience over the course of five or more years.

“I’m learning to think on many levels,” he said. “I feel like this is the year where I’ll start being able to interact with our audience members that have been a part of previous seasons. So now I’m thinking, ‘What’s the next arc that I can bring? What’s the next journey?’”

Concert programs take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays and 7:30 p.m. Mondays at the Green Music Center’s Weill Hall on the Sonoma State University campus in Rohnert Park. Kids ages 7 to 17 can attend any Classical Series concert for free with a paid adult.

The Opera in Concert will be held one night only, at 7:30 p.m. April 15 at Weill Hall. Tickets are sold separately from the Classical Concert Series.

Classical Concert Series

Here are the highlights of the seven Classical Concert Series concerts in the 2022-2023 season: