Santa Rosa Symphony, Luther Burbank Center postpone 2020-2021 pop series to next season

The Luther Burbank Center for the Arts and the Santa Rosa Symphony announced Tuesday that they will postpone the Carlton Senior Living Symphony Pops Series this year until the 2021-2022 season because of coronavirus concerns.

The symphony has held the pops series of four concerts every year since 2004, and more than 55,000 people have attended since the first show, according to Broadway World.

“The Symphony is an important part of the North Bay’s cultural landscape, and we look forward to welcoming the community safely back to the Center where we can all celebrate live music together again,” said Rick Nowlin, president and CEO of the Luther Burbank Center.

Michael Berkowitz, the Symphony’s principal pops conductor, leads the concert series, which normally features music of iconic musicians or popular films. During the 2019-2020 season, the series included music from Frank Sinatra, “James Bond” movies and Elton John and a holiday special with seasonal carols.

The concert series also features solos by artists from around the world. In February, the symphony’s performance of music from the “James Bond” films included award-winning vocalist Laura Dickinson.

The pops series is sponsored by Carlton Senior Living, which provides assisted living and other care in various Northern California locations.

After postponing its spring concerts earlier this year until next year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the symphony has retooled its fall performances to adapt to restrictions on large gatherings. Music Director Francesco Lecce-Chong led the change, transforming what would have been full-scale concerts into smaller chamber music concerts, with no audience, streamed live online. Those concerts, “SRS@Home,” will continue on Nov. 15 and Dec. 13.