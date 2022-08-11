Subscribe

Santa Rosa Symphony plays soundtrack at ‘E.T.’ showing

DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 11, 2022, 6:17AM

If You Go

What: “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” in concert with the Santa Rosa Symphony

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave, Rohnert Park

Admission: $30-$95

Information: 707-664-4246, tickets@sonoma.edu, gmc.sonoma.edu

Conductor Scott Terrell has plenty of experience with live performances of the film soundtracks by composer John Williams, from “Star Wars” to “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” But he’s never tackled the score for “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.”

Until now.

“I’ve done a lot of John Williams’ scores in concerts, but this is my first time doing ‘E.T.,’” he said.

He’ll conduct the Santa Rosa Symphony’s live performance of the soundtrack’s music during a Saturday night screening of “E.T.” at the Weill Hall and Lawn at the Green Music Center in Rohnert Park.

“What makes the ‘E.T.’ score different from Williams’ other work is that it is the most sweeping, melodic and romantic,” said Terrell, associate professor and director of orchestral studies at Louisiana State University School of Music in Baton Rouge.

Terrell enjoys the music throughout the film, but for him, the scene that sends the small and lovable alien soaring into the sky on a bicycle with his young Earthly friends is a high point.

“‘E.T.’ probably has one of the best flying motifs in movies, throughout the film, which culminates at the end,” Terrell said.

Just because it’s movie music doesn’t mean it’s easy for symphony musicians to play, he explained.

“There are wide-ranging contributions the composer asks of the orchestra, in terms of creating the sound and color of the music,” Terrell said. “Without that, the movie doesn’t work.”

Live performance of a soundtrack also demands quite a bit of the conductor.

“I do a lot of guest conducting, and film accompaniment is a big chunk of what I do. It’s a matter of understanding those key spots in the film and how to get the orchestra there,” he said.

If you’ve never seen a film accompanied by live music, Terrell recommends it.

“The movie experience is heightened when the score is played by a live orchestra,” he said.

And when the film is a sentimental favorite like “E.T.,” that’s even better.

“This movie attracts generations of viewers,” Terrell said. “I was a kid when the movie came out, and I still well up when I watch it.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.

Dan Taylor

Arts & Entertainment, The Press Democrat

