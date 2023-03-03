Subscriptions for the 2023-2024 Classical Series go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, March 6. Seven-concert packages are $182-$651, with other packages available. Tickets to the “Road to 100” are available to subscribers when they renew, upgrade or buy a 7-concert subscription by April 7. To retain the same seats, subscribers must renew by April 7.

All concerts will be held at Weill Hall at the Green Music Center on the Sonoma State campus in Rohnert Park. The Classical Series opens at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, with the concert programs repeated at 3 p.m. Sundays and 7:30 p.m. Mondays.

The Santa Rosa Symphony has announced its 2023-24 season, which showcases well-known symphonies by Sibelius, Mahler and Shostakovich and unusual guest artists such as composer/vocalist Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion, who will perform a world premiere of Assad’s new percussion concerto.

Music Director Francesco Lecce-Chong, who is entering his sixth year with the symphony, will continue two of his four-year projects while embarking on a new, five-year, special concert series, “Road to 100: The Complete Beethoven Symphonies.” The series, which will begin in June 2024 with Symphony No. 1 and Symphony No. 3, “Eroica,” will span five years and launch the orchestra on the road to its centennial celebration during the 2027-28 season.

“I am thrilled to continue the Santa Rosa Symphony’s commitment to groundbreaking, multiyear projects in this new season,” Lecce-Chong said. “We will conclude our First Symphony Project with our fourth composer-in-residence, Michael Djupstrom, and continue our performances of Rachmaninoff’s major symphonic works with his contemporaries in Hollywood … all nine of (Beethoven’s) genre-defining symphonies will lead us to our centennial season.”

In December, the orchestra will present Handel’s “Messiah” featuring Lecce-Chong at the harpsichord. In February 2024, Conductor Emeritus Jeffrey Kahane will return to conduct a program highlighted by his performance of Beethoven’s maverick Piano Concerto No. 4.

The piano also will play a prominent role in the May 2024 concerts, when American pianist and composer Conrad Tao will perform a world premiere of his own Concerto for Piano and Jazz Band along with Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.”

New Zealand native Geneva Lewis, a rising young violinist, will tackle Tchaikovsky’s Concerto in D major for Violin and Orchestra in March 2024. Santa Rosa Symphony Concertmaster Joe Edelberg will be featured in John Williams’ three pieces from “Schindler’s List” during the January 2024 concerts as part of the “Rach & the Hollywood Sound” series.

After having spent 21 years at the helm of the Santa Rosa Symphony, President and CEO Alan Silow plans to retire at the end of the current 2022-2023 season. A search for his replacement is underway.

“I leave you with an eclectic and exciting 2023-2024 season that I will enjoy hearing from the front of the house,” Silow said. “We are excited to introduce two world premiere works and present Handel’s ‘Messiah’ for the first time in 20 years.“

Highlights of new season

The 2023-2024 season, “Revel in the Joy of Music,” includes seven, three-concert sets in the Classical Series plus one concert in the “Road to 100: The Complete Beethoven Symphonies” series.

Oct. 7-9: Francesco Lecce-Chong leads the season-opening program, showcasing guest pianist Olga Kern performing Grieg’s well-known Concerto in A minor for Piano and Orchestra and Sibelius’ sonorous Symphony No. 2 in D Major. Tchaikovsky’s Polonaise from the Russian lyric opera, “Eugene Onegin,” opens the concert along with “From the Northern Wilds,” a short work by the season’s composer-in-residence, Michael Djupstrom.

Nov. 4-6: Lecce-Chong will conduct a program that spans five centuries, highlighted by a world premiere of Clarice Assad’s percussion concerto, “PLAY!,” performed by the Grammy-award winning Third Coast Percussion, a quartet based in Chicago. The Brazilian American composer, daughter of Brazilian guitarist Sergio Assad, will sing and perform with the ensemble. Giovanni Gabrieli’s 1608 work, Two Canzoni for Brass, will open the program, and Mahler’s youthful Symphony No. 1, the “Titan,” will close it.

Dec. 2-4: Conducting from the harpsichord, Lecce-Chong will lead the orchestra in Handel’s “Messiah” for the symphony’s annual choral concert. The SSU Symphonic Chorus under Director Jenny Bent and four soloists — soprano Christina Pier, alto Abigail Nims, tenor Daniel Weeks and bass Michael Dean — will provide the vocals for the oratorio that has become a much-anticipated Christmas treat.

Jan. 20-22, 2024: The third installment of the four-year “Rach & the Hollywood Sound” project, conceived and conducted by Lecce-Chong, starts rolling with Bernard Herrmann’s Suite from “Psycho” (1960) for orchestra, John Williams’ Three Pieces from “Schindler’s List” (1993) and Maurice Jarre’s Suite from “Lawrence of Arabia” (1962) for Orchestra, which won the Academy Award for best score. Rachmaninoff’s rarely heard Symphony No. 3 in A minor will conclude the concert.

Feb. 17-19, 2024: This program, led by Conductor Emeritus Jeffrey Kahane, will open with “Primal Message” by composer Nokuthula Ngwenyama, a violist who has previously appeared with the symphony as a soloist. The program concludes with Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 1 in F minor, a masterpiece written when the composer was just 18 years old. Before intermission, Kahane will perform Beethoven’s intensely introspective Concerto No. 4 in G major for Piano and Orchestra.

March 23-25, 2024: This international program will showcase violinist Geneva Lewis in Tchaikovsky’s romantic Concerto in D major for Violin and Orchestra and a work by Icelandic composer Hildur Gudnadottir, “Folk faer andlit (People Get Faces)” for String Orchestra. The highlight will be the world premiere of Michael Djupstrom’s Symphony No. 1, the fourth and final installment of the First Symphony Project. The program opens with the mesmerizing and sinuous “Bolero” for Orchestra by Ravel, familiar from such films as the 1979 romantic comedy, “10,” starring Bo Derek. It also has been a favorite piece performed by flash mobs in Europe. (Google it!)

May 11-13, 2024: Another world premiere will close the season on a jazzy note. Young, American pianist/composer Conrad Tao will perform his own Concerto for Piano and Jazz Band as well as the jazz band version of Gershwin’s beloved “Rhapsody in Blue” for Piano and Orchestra. Gershwin’s “Catfish Row” (Symphonic Suite from “Porgy and Bess”) will open the program, while Duke Ellington’s historic, “Black, Brown and Beige” Suite for Orchestra will bring it to a bluesy conclusion.

June 9, 2024: The symphony looks ahead to its centennial season in 2027-2028 by launching a new series, “Road to 100: The Complete Beethoven Symphonies” with a special concert at 3 p.m. June 9. The program includes Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 and Symphony No. 3, “Eroica.”