Santa Rosa woman escapes house fire unharmed

A Santa Rosa woman escaped uninjured from a burning house through a rear window Friday night, but the blaze left $200,000 damage to the home.

“There was one occupant at home at the time, and she escaped through a back window into the backyard,” Battalion Chief Matthew Gloeckner with the Santa Rosa Fire Department said Saturday.

The name of the woman was not immediately released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department received multiple calls about 8 p.m. Friday reporting the house fire at Peterson Lane near Marsh Court in Santa Rosa.

Four engines and one ladder truck responded, and the first fire engine arrived within four minutes, according to a statement released by Battalion Chief Jon Abers.

Firefighters found a large fire in the garage and the interior of the home, Abers’ statement said. The fire also was threatening an adjacent house.

Firefighters simultaneously attacked the exterior fire and entered the home to attack the interior fire and search for occupants. Crews from the ladder truck went to the roof and cut openings to release the smoke and heat from the attic.

The woman who escaped the fire was soon joined by family members and stayed with them at a neighbor’s home while fire crews fought the blaze.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.