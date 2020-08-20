Santa Rosa’s McCaa Publishing forges ahead amid pandemic

Say you’ve written a book and you want it published. You don’t care if you make the New York Times bestseller list or get a guest slot on the “Tonight” show. You just want your book available to those who might want a copy.

You can compete with thousands of others like you for attention and support from literary agents and major publishers, facing perhaps years of frustration and setbacks. Or you can pay Waights McCaa Taylor Jr. of Santa Rosa to lay out and package your book and it set up online to be printed on demand.

You’ll pay a fee, possibly as low as a couple of hundred dollars, and you will own the copyright and get all of whatever royalties there might be.

That’s the premise behind Taylor’s McCaa Publishing, which has put out 30 books by 15 authors, including half a dozen of his own books, since he started the company in 2011. The most successful of these books have sold one or two thousand copies.

It’s not the fast track to fame and fortune, but it’s outlet for writers with a story to tell.

The experiment grew out of Taylor’s attempts to find a publisher for his own nonfiction work, “Our Southern Home,” tracing the battle against racial discrimination in the South and his own coming of age in his native Alabama.

His parents edited and published the weekly newspaper Our Southern Home in Livingston, Alabama, from 1948 to 1952. An editorial by his father, Waights McCaa Taylor Sr., criticizing the defection of Southern Democrats from the party in opposition to civil rights, prompted a threat from the Ku Klux Klan.

His book details the history of the Scottsboro Boys, nine African American teenagers accused in Alabama of raping two white women in 1931, and Rosa Parks, who sparked the Montgomery bus boycott in 1956.

“I finished the manuscript in 2009,” said Taylor, 82, a retired aeronautical engineer and management consultant. “I spent a year and a half trying to find an agent and publisher, with no success.”

At one point he thought he had a deal, but it fell through.

“I thought, ‘The hell with it. I’ll publish it myself,’” Taylor recalled. “This operation is a one-man show.”

He used his middle name, McCaa — an old family name — for his company. Since he started McCaa Pubishing, he has acquired a loyal cohort of local authors, mostly by word of mouth and through friends of friends.

“People learned I could do this,” Taylor said.

The isolation prompted by current coronavirus pandemic has only increased the need for the service Taylor provides, said author Jonah Raskin, one of his clients.

“A lot of people have used this opportunity to stay home and write books,” said Raskin, a retired Sonoma State University professor and author of 16 books since 1971. “Dark Past, Dark Future,” his closing chapter in a mystery trilogy set in Sonoma Valley, was published this year by McCaa.

“It’s always a pleasure to work with Waights,” Raskin said. “It means a lot to me to work with a local publisher. I like being able to pick up the phone and call Waights or get together.”

Earlier his writing career, when his first five books were handled by a New York publisher, Raskin had a very different experience.

“You’d like to think that people at a publishing company would be very smart, but sometimes they don’t really know what’s going on in the world,” he said.

“One of my books got a big advance payment from a New York publisher, and I met with their marketing people.” he added. “I had not written a word yet, but they were talking about how to promote the book to the public. They put the cart before the horse. Waights doesn’t do that.”

Writers published by McCaa are expected to handle their own promotion, while Taylor sees to the production of the book.

“Waights designs the book with readers in mind. He’s very capable. He does the layout, the cover, the table of contents the whole thing,” Raskin said. “He’s a very close reader. He has a good eye.”

Taylor gives his writers great freedom but also will offer advice. He asked Raskin to reconsider one explicit scene depicting sexual violence, and Raskin agreed to tone it down.

“I could see his point,” Raskin said. “Some things bother him.”

Raskin is not the only educator-turned-author who’s working with McCaa.

“I feel like Waights Taylor at McCaa Books was a big Christmas present-kind of gift to me,” said retired Santa Rosa Junior College English professor Ida Rae Egli, whose World War II novel “Krisanthi’s War” was published by McCaa this year. “Waights helped me design a really handsome book: literary, cleanly-edited, attractive and authentic,”

“He pushed me to do my best work at every step along the publishing process,” she said. “His high standards and his amazing expertise drove me to produce a novel I am exceedingly proud of.”

The McCaa lineup includes several volumes of poetry, including work by local poets Ed Coletti and Armando Garcia-Davila.

“Waights is very detail-oriented. He doesn’t miss much,” said Coletti, who also has self-published a dozen of his own books in the past. “I’m a poet. He does all the details that drive me crazy. He is there to serve. He’s not doing it for the money.”

For more information about McCaa publishing, visit mccaabooks.com

