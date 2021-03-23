Santa Rosa’s Anthony Guzman advances on ‘American Idol’

Exchanging the Viking costume he wore for his “American Idol” audition last month for a slightly more understated black shirt and kilt, Santa Rosa’s Anthony Guzman returned Sunday and Monday to the ABC singing competition, during the show’s Hollywood rounds.

After his success last month singing “Cry Me a River,” he picked another standard for his appearance in the show Sunday, performing “Fever,” first recorded by Little Willy John in 1956 and later made famous by Peggy Lee.

The two rounds included Sunday’s “Genre Challenge,” in which contestants choose one of six genres and perform a song from that genre — Guzman chose pop — and a “Duet Challenge” Monday night.

“Me and my boy Adriel Carrion crushed it in the duet round. Next stop: show stoppers,” Guzman posted on his Facebook page.

The showstopper rounds air at 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday, March 28-29, on KGO-TV, San Francisco.

After spending the first 13 years of his life in Vallejo, Guzman moved to Sonoma County and attended El Molino High School in Forestville, where he got involved in theater.

Guzman has been part of the Sonoma County arts scene for a decade already. He appeared in more than half a dozen local live theater productions, from 2011 through 2014. He went on to perform in several heavy metal bands.

The 27-year-old singer works as a forklift and delivery driver for a plumbing supply warehouse in Santa Rosa.

