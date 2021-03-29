Santa Rosa’s Anthony Guzman cut from ’American Idol’

Anthony Guzman, who lasted through several rounds on “American Idol” after auditioning in full Viking garb last month, was sent home Sunday night by the judges.

Despite Guzman’s striking performance Sunday of “This Love” by Maroon 5, he didn’t make the cut from 64 contestants to the top 24. The competition continues until May.

“In Anthony's case, he seems to be overshadowed by his audition Viking gimmick no matter how much range he tries to show the judges,” Maggie Fremont wrote on the Entertainment Weekly website.

Judge Lionel Ritchie told Guzman to “hone in” on who is. Ritchie and judge Katy Perry had previously advised Guzman to take his singing seriously and be wary of gimmicks.

In a previous Press Democrat interview, Guzman said he used the Viking outfit initially to get the judges’ attention, but he subsequently switched first to a black kilt and later to a leather jacket and jeans. He sang both standards and more current pop tunes.

Guzman, 27, works as a forklift and delivery driver at a Santa Rosa plumbing supply warehouse. Before “Idol,” he performed in local theater productions and with area heavy metal bands.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.