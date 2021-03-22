Santa Rosa’s Anthony Guzman moves on to second round of Hollywood Week on ’American Idol’

Santa Rosa’s “singing Viking” Anthony Guzman made his Hollywood Week debut on Sunday’s “American Idol,” impressing the judges so much that he’ll make another appearance Monday night.

Hollywood Week is comprised of two rounds: a “genre challenge,” in which contestants choose one of six genres (Guzman chose pop) and perform a song from that genre and a “duet challenge.”

Guzman, this time without the Viking costume that both impressed and confused judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan during his audition to get on the show, will now move on to the next challenge.

Watch his performance here:

Guzman celebrated his success with a video on Twitter:

Bryant tweeted that Guzman “owned the stage.”

“American Idol” airs on ABC Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. See more here.

See the audition that started it all here: