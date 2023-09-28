It may not qualify as international stardom just yet, but musician Eki Shola, well-known to Sonoma County audiences in recent years, is touring Japan for the month of October.

Her fifth album, “Kaeru,” recorded in Japan during monthly visits over the past year, will be released on all streaming platforms Oct. 6.

“I am also a physician, so I have been going there for work,” Shola said. “While I was there, I was also checking out venues.”

Shola composes nearly all of her own music and enjoys experimentation. Her earlier album, “Essential,” opens and closes with a rhythmic meditation.

For her, her lyrics have meaning and purpose.

“I sing honestly about race and injustice,” she said. “That comes from being more comfortable using my voice. I think one of the biggest things is to be yourself and tap into your own authority. It’s OK to tell your own story about your own journey.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HWI8kRrtRJc">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Shola, 46, certainly has had an interesting journey. She originally aspired to become a classical pianist.

“People said, ‘You should sing,’ so I started adding songs,” Shola said. “The neo-rap and spoken-word work I do is probably influenced by the ’90s hip-hop I used to listen to.”

Born in London to Jamaican parents, Shola was raised in a musical family. She emigrated to New York in 1987. Later, as a pre-med student at Cornell University, she played in a jazz ensemble and performed with legendary musicians such as Steve Turre and Donald Byrd.

She settled in Sonoma County in 2010 and started performing as a musician in 2013. She lives in Santa Rosa.

“This was sort of a late career change,” she said of her musical career. “I had always wanted to be a physician since I was young.”

Since 2017, Shola has worked with a San Francisco-based organization that provides care for military veterans. That ultimately led her to Japan.

“There are U.S. veterans all over the world,” she explained.

While in Japan, she discovered a recording studio in a converted former hospital.

“I said, ‘Oh, the universe is sending me there,’” she recalled.

She collaborated with Japanese musicians on her album, including drummer Hidenori Tsugita.

The Japanese bamboo flute called the shakuhachi flute is also featured on “Kaeru.” “It has a wonderful vibe,” Shola said.

The collaboration wasn’t always easy.

“It was challenging because of the language barrier,” she said. “There was a lot of translating with Google, but on the first take of each song, it came out amazing. It was improvised.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4LF8anAU7CQ">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Shola continues to perform in Sonoma County, and some of the new album was recorded here.

She appeared at last summer’s Gravenstein Apple Fair and has played local clubs, including the HopMonk Tavern in Sebastopol, The Lost Church in Santa Rosa and the Mystic Theatre and Lagunitas Brewing Co. in Petaluma. She also has performed at the Railroad Square Music Festival in Santa Rosa and the Rivertown Revival in Petaluma.

In Japan, she has booked eight dates so far for her October trip and hopes to add more.

“Regardless of language or culture,” Shola said, “it is important to take the time to get to know each other, person to person.”

