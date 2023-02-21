Information: Tickets available at the door and at thelostchurch.org

Where: The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave. Enter on Ross Street, between Mendocino Avenue and B Street in downtown Santa Rosa.

There are rap shows and there are band concerts, and then there’s “A Melodious Affair,” a recently launched series of shows that teams up local R&B singers and MCs with a live band.

Promoter Josh Windmiller calls it a “one-of-a-kind intimate performance.” The series, which started last November and continues Saturday at The Lost Church in Santa Rosa, is a joint project he initiated in collaboration with Timeless Experience, a new North Bay production company,

Rapper, poet and promoter Ramesu Amen of Santa Rosa, who performs as KingLung, has cocreated both Timeless Experience and “A Melodious Affair” with his partner, Ariel Norman, who performs as Mystie Moon.

“A Melodious weekend provides a unique musical and creatively artistic environment where some artists not only display their interpretations of well-loved soul, funk and blues cover songs, but also their own original music, accompanied by a live band,” Amen said.

Saturday’s show will feature Amen as KingLung, vocalist Audio Angel, and Bay Area native Simoné Mosely, who aims to combine her voice, music and poetic words to invite her listeners to engage in self-reflection.

The lineup also includes the Bay Area-based band Crumb Dread, which includes Trever Kinsel on trumpet, Demauri Hall on drums, Dillon O’Bannon on bass, Tommy Seip on percussion and Corey Daniely, who sings, plays guitar and writes the music.

“’A Melodious Affair’ is very special because it presents a one-of-a-kind collaboration between these performers and the musicians, made specifically for this evening,” Windmiller said.

“Many artists use backing tracks for their music, and Ramesu’s vision is to use this series to bring live performance to the world of local hip hop and R&B,“ he added.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.