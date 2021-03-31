Santa Rosa’s Anthony Guzman sees life after ‘American Idol’

Anthony Guzman, Santa Rosa’s “singing Viking,” admitted he was disappointed when he was dropped Sunday night after four appearances on ABC-TV’s “American Idol” singing competition.

“I was cordial on camera, but off camera, I was a little broody,” the 27-year-old forklift and delivery driver said. “There were seven other contestants cut that night, so we just got drunk.”

Now Guzman is back at his driver job at a Santa Rosa plumbing supply warehouse and happy about pursuing his own musical projects. He is releasing some original music he recorded with the local heavy metal band A Hero to Fall, and he also is planning some solo recordings.

His disappointment at being dropped from “American Idol” passed quickly, he said.

“I didn’t really think I was gonna win,” Guzman said. “There were some talented singers, and they were younger. It was just me and one other singer who were in our late 20s. I feel like I was too weird for that show.”

Guzman will perform an acoustic set live with guitarist Nick LaSalle at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Palooza Gastropub in Kenwood. For information, call 707-833-4000 or go to paloozafresh.com

Guzman said he has become friends with pub owners Jeff and Suzanne Tyler. The “Idol” shows were recorded in advance, and ABC prohibited any spoilers from leaking out, but Guzman made a small exception.

“Jeff and Suzanne threw a little launch party for me last Sunday. I said, ‘You should know I get cut from the show, and they said, ‘That’s OK.’”

When Guzman initially auditioned on “Idol” last month, he drew skepticism from the judges with his Viking costume, but then earned their praise with his polished version of the classic “Cry Me a River.”

Some commentary on social media suggested that the Viking gimmick ultimately hurt his chances, because the judges didn’t think he was serious enough, even though they passed him along to three more rounds on the show. Guzman appeared in more conventional clothes during the following rounds.

“I think if the Viking costume didn’t work, I wouldn’t had gotten as far as I did,” Guzman said.

Asked what he might done differently, he answered, “I probably would’ve tried to show off more.”

Guzman said he has no criticism to offer of “Idol” judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. “They had to make tough decisions,” he said.

Overall, he’s grateful for getting some national exposure.

“The whole experience was great.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.