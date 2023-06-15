July 24: “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” (2019)

July 10: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (2022)

July 21: The Sonoma County Super Jam featuring The Pulsators and guests (presented by KRSH Backyard Concert on the Road)

June 30: The Sorentinos and The THUGZ (presented by KRSH Backyard Concert on the Road)

What: Summer on the Square

Want to hear live music or take in a movie without spending a lot of money? How does free admission sound?

If that’s what you’d like, the answer is Summer on the Square, presented by the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber, at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa.

The program breaks down in two parts:

Music on the Square will present live bands starting at 6 p.m. on Fridays, running June 16 to July 31.

Movies on the Square will present free family-friendly films outdoors starting at 6 p.m. Mondays, July 10 to 31.

The Santa Rosa Metro Chamber partners with the city of Santa Rosa, Visit Santa Rosa and the Downtown District to put on Summer on the Square.

“It’s really a team effort,” said Janelle Meyers, vice president for marketing and communications at the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber and Visit Santa Rosa. “This is really about the community coming together to make this happen.”

Snacks, beer and wine from local producers will be for sale onsite. Movie-goers are encouraged to order take-out food from downtown restaurants to enjoy during the movies.

Program sponsors are Poppy Bank and Keysight Technologies. The Lost Church, a nonprofit arts organization with a downtown performance space, helped coordinate the scheduling of local performers.

“The event is entirely covered by sponsors. We break even on the event,” Meyers said. “The push from all the businesses and organizations is to restart downtown. Last year, we were still coming back from the pandemic.”

Attendance in the past has ranged between 300 and 500 people a night, she said.

“All the movies are rated PG and family-friendly,” said Stacy Luther, event and community engagement manager for the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber and Visit Santa Rosa.

The live music also has an inclusive appeal, she added.

“People get up and dance. We have a little bit of everything: country, Latin music, R&B, soul, reggae,” she said.

“We’ve been working to create a diverse lineup,” Meyers added. “People are really happy we have events happening downtown.”

