Santa Rosa’s ‘Summer on the Square’ offers free music, films

Series opens June 16 with the Salsa Rosa Orquesta|
DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 15, 2023, 6:37AM

IF YOU GO

What: Summer on the Square

When: June 16 - July 31

Where: Old Courthouse Square, downtown Santa Rosa

Admission: Free

Information: downtownsantarosa.org/summer

Music on the Square

Concerts begin at 6 p.m.

June 16: Salsa Rosa Orquesta

June 23: School of Rock House Band

June 30: The Sorentinos and The THUGZ (presented by KRSH Backyard Concert on the Road)

July 7: Dustin Saylor & Band with opener Quiet Time

July 14: Sol Horizon with opener Simoné Mosely

July 21: The Sonoma County Super Jam featuring The Pulsators and guests (presented by KRSH Backyard Concert on the Road)

July 28: La Gente SF

Movies on the Square

Screenings start at 6 p.m.

July 10: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (2022)

July 17: “Sonic the Hedgehog” (2020)

July 24: “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” (2019)

July 31: “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (2018)

Want to hear live music or take in a movie without spending a lot of money? How does free admission sound?

If that’s what you’d like, the answer is Summer on the Square, presented by the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber, at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa.

The program breaks down in two parts:

Music on the Square will present live bands starting at 6 p.m. on Fridays, running June 16 to July 31.

Movies on the Square will present free family-friendly films outdoors starting at 6 p.m. Mondays, July 10 to 31.

The Santa Rosa Metro Chamber partners with the city of Santa Rosa, Visit Santa Rosa and the Downtown District to put on Summer on the Square.

“It’s really a team effort,” said Janelle Meyers, vice president for marketing and communications at the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber and Visit Santa Rosa. “This is really about the community coming together to make this happen.”

Snacks, beer and wine from local producers will be for sale onsite. Movie-goers are encouraged to order take-out food from downtown restaurants to enjoy during the movies.

Program sponsors are Poppy Bank and Keysight Technologies. The Lost Church, a nonprofit arts organization with a downtown performance space, helped coordinate the scheduling of local performers.

“The event is entirely covered by sponsors. We break even on the event,” Meyers said. “The push from all the businesses and organizations is to restart downtown. Last year, we were still coming back from the pandemic.”

Attendance in the past has ranged between 300 and 500 people a night, she said.

“All the movies are rated PG and family-friendly,” said Stacy Luther, event and community engagement manager for the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber and Visit Santa Rosa.

The live music also has an inclusive appeal, she added.

“People get up and dance. We have a little bit of everything: country, Latin music, R&B, soul, reggae,” she said.

“We’ve been working to create a diverse lineup,” Meyers added. “People are really happy we have events happening downtown.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243.

Dan Taylor

Arts & Entertainment, The Press Democrat

Do you take fun seriously? I know I do. Tell me what you want to know about arts and entertainment in the North Bay to make the best use of your leisure time and money. As a longtime local arts journalist, I have learned where to look and who to ask.

