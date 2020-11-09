'Saturday Night Live' brings back host Dave Chappelle to bookend 4 years of Trump

To host its first broadcast after the 2020 presidential election, "Saturday Night Live" chose Dave Chappelle, who hosted (and won an Emmy for doing so) the first broadcast after the 2016 presidential election. In the first instance, many viewers would have gone to the show for commiseration, for the kind of perspective that only comedy can offer. (I cannot swear that "SNL" viewership largely trends politically left, but given the content, it would but weird if it didn't.)

This year, viewers would presumably have turned to NBC's late night mothership to cap a day of celebration — though Chappelle was no more ready to simply celebrate in 2020 than he was to simply castigate in 2016, when he closed his opening monologue saying, "I'm wishing Donald Trump luck, and I'm going to give him a chance, and we, the historically disenfranchised, demand that he give us one too."

That Saturday's broadcast started late — due to a college football overtime — felt frustrating on this particular day, even to an irregular viewer. Comedy has been the filter through which many of us have been able to stomach the news these past four years; anticipating what "SNL" will have to say about the week is, for many, a way to get through it. By continually bringing in new blood — exchanging its blood — the show has managed to stay current through the years. It's not always funny, but it continues to matter.

The typically topical cold open, which played off president-elect Joe Biden's victory speech, opened with Beck Bennett as CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer ("I've been awake so long that my weird stubbly beard finally makes sense") and Alex Moffat as John King, fingers worn down to stubs from "85 hours" at the touch screen. Jim Carrey's portrayal of Biden, pitched by the actor and debuted during the show's season opener, seems to be based entirely on the idea of Biden as a spry, flinty tough guy, even though many of the jokes are just about him being old. ("I've never felt so alive, which is ironic because I'm not that alive."

You get much more Carrey here — the Carrey who tends to mug, that is, rather than the one who can actually act — than you do Biden; apart from an excellent hairpiece, the impersonation doesn't resemble him at all. That is not strictly necessary, of course, but I find Carrey's performance tiring — which is not quite to say tiresome.

Maya Rudolph's Kamala Harris, by contrast, catches the sound and look and cool sass of the vice president-elect; she appeared Saturday in an outfit so miraculously close to the one Harris had worn just hours earlier that one suspects there may have been some communication on this point — and if not, kudos to the costumers. (Kudos regardless.) To interrupting cheers, she announced herself as "the first female, the first Black, the first Indian American and the first biracial vice president — and if any of that terrifies you, well, I don't give a funt." Addressing herself to "all the little Black and brown girls watching," she said, "The reason your mom is laughing so much tonight is because she's drunk, and the reason she's crying is because she's drunk. Your mom is going to switch from laughing to crying to dancing pretty much all night. And it's not because she's crazy, it's 'cause she's drunk."

Rudolph's Harris (especially on this night) is a celebration with personal resonance, unlike, say, Alec Baldwin's sour, puckering Trump — also present in the cold open to deliver a victory speech which, facts being facts, finally found him at a piano singing a sad slow chorus of "Macho Man" in a clear callback to Kate McKinnon's lovely, contemplative performance of "Hallelujah," sort of as Hillary Clinton, in the 2016 post-election cold open several lifetimes ago. With two unpredictable months left before Inauguration Day, this was undoubtedly not Baldwin's last time donning the orange wig, but no one (including the actor, reportedly) will be sad to see it boxed or binned.

Weekend Update, which usually falls somewhere past the midpoint of the 90-minute broadcast, is in some ways its purest moment — and by definition, its most topical — although in contrast to its early absurdist Francisco-Franco-is-still-dead days, at a time when the absurdities of the world best the maddest ideas out of the writers room, the segment has become something more pointed and political; Michael Che, especially, approaches the anchor job with a kind of jolly editorial ire. ("Trump has reportedly said to allies that he will have to be dragged out of the White House kicking and screaming. Good!" he said Saturday, and took a drink.) Weekend Update is also where cast members can do character work without the narrative confines of a sketch; this Saturday gave us McKinnon's demonic Rudolph W. Giuliani, outlining Trump's challenges to the election results: