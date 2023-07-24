The book "Charles M. Schulz: The Art and Life of the ‘Peanuts’ Creator in 100 Objects," published last year, won the Eisner Award for Best Comics-Related Book during a banquet Friday night at the San Diego Comic-Con.

Benjamin Clark, curator of the Charles Schulz Museum & Research Center in Santa Rosa, and Nat Gertler, co-authors of the book, were present to receive the award.

“There are two of us here, but a book like this doesn’t get made without a very large team of talented people who put in an incredible amount of effort,” Clark said during his acceptance speech.

Representatives of Santa Rosa-based Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates, which oversees editorial and art direction of products related to the license of “Peanuts” worldwide, and Peanuts Worldwide of New York City, which manages the “Peanuts” comic strip, DVDs and television shows, also attended the San Diego convention.

“We share this tremendous honor with our publisher, Weldon Owen, the teams at Peanuts Worldwide and Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates, and the many museum staff members and contributors who worked on the book,” the museum posted on Instagram.

Born in 1922 in Minneapolis, cartoonist Charles “Sparky” Schulz moved to Sonoma County in 1958 and died in 2000 in Santa Rosa, after writing and drawing the “Peanuts” comic strip for nearly 50 years.

His widow, Jean, has continued to promote understanding and appreciation of comic art through the Charles M. Schulz Museum as president of the board of directors.

“After only 20 years of being an organization, it makes me proud that the Schulz Museum has reached the depth in our research and collection to honor Sparky with such a fine tribute,” she said in a statement released Monday.

“To have the added recognition of an Eisner Award is a testament to the dedicated staff, colleagues, and fans around the world who celebrate Sparky’s creativity and make it possible for his legacy to be appreciated for generations to come,” she added.

Inspired by the centennial last year of Schulz's birth, the 224-page book offers a comprehensive look at the cartoonist's life and work through 100 objects from the Schulz Museum's collection, including original artwork, letters and personal belongings.

“It was a great privilege collaborating with the Charles M. Schulz Museum and all the Schulz family members and cartoonists who contributed their expert knowledge, creative energy, and love for Sparky to this book. As a life-long fan of Peanuts, it was truly a career dream come true to publish,” said Roger Shaw, president of publisher Weldon Owen, said in a separate statement.

The book also includes early examples of Schulz’s work for Topix comic books and the Saturday Evening post magazine.

This is the 35th year of the Eisner Awards. “Peanuts”-related entries often have been honored in the past, and Schulz was inducted into the Will Eisner Comics Hall of Fame in 1997.

The awards’ namesake, Will Eisner, who died in 2005, was known for his series “The Spirit” — a 16-page, tabloid-size newsprint comic book insert that ran from 1940 to 1952 and established his reputation for daring experiments in form and content.

