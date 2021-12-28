Schulz Museum cancels annual New Year’s event

For the first time, the Charles Schulz Museum’s annual “Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!” celebration — held every Dec. 31 since 2005 — has been canceled.

In a statement announcing the cancellation, a museum spokesman said the decision was made in compliance with recommendations from the Sonoma County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding large gatherings and efforts to mitigate the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

Featuring multiple balloon drops and appearances by Snoopy, the event has become a family favorite, largely because it is held early in the day so small children can attend. It has become the museum’s largest event, with 4,000 biodegradable balloons dropped from the museum’s ceiling.

“Last year, in light of the pandemic, we hosted the balloon drop event online,” said Gina Huntsinger, the museum’s director, in the statement.

“We were hopeful to return to an in-person celebration this year, and took measures to heavily reduce capacity and require advance tickets,” she added, ”but given what we now know about the highly contagious nature of omicron and its potential to spread in large gatherings, we felt that canceling the event was the most prudent thing to do.“

The museum will remain open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday with COVID-19 safety features in place and arts and craft stations spread throughout the museum.

Admission costs from $5-$12, with children age 3 and younger admitted free.

Museum visitors are encouraged to visit schulzmuseum.org for the most up-to-date visitor information and COVID-19 safety policies.

Visitors who purchased advance tickets for the New Year’s event will receive a full refund. For more information, contact the museum at 707-579-4452.